PM plays the hits at the International Investment Summit but it’s not as simple as cutting regulation
Sir Keir Starmer talked about the need to “upgrade the regulatory regime” as he pledged to “rip up” bureaucracy. Industry leaders will have heard this before, politicians seeking to woo them with promises of less bureaucracy. But it’s not as simple as cutting red tape and unleashing investment. Regulation has an important role to play in many areas of life.
The nation has watched on in disgust at the sewage scandal that has blighted Britain’s waterways. The horror of Grenfell is still fresh in the minds of the families of victims.
So while the Government needs to look at ensuring Britain is as investor friendly as possible, it needs to strike the right balance between protecting the environment and communities and unleashing the best of industry.
Technology Secretary Peter Kyle's insistence that there would be “high standards” for “everyone who invests and employs people in our country”, is to be welcomed but words are one thing, acting upon them is another.
It is a welcome sight to see the Government engage with investors. Businesses will be central to delivering the Government’s promise of growth.
But, once again, it is worth reiterating that this growth needs to be spread across the nation and not just concentrated in the capital.
While engaging with big businesses is a positive step, the Government also needs to consider the pressures that the army of small businesses are under across the country.
