Poetry can be used in all walks of life to improve morale and boost creativity - Aine O’Neill

One route to providing this connection, in a simple yet effective manner, is to harness the creativity within your team. I believe that poetry is an ideal vehicle to encourage staff in a gentle, sensitive way. It adds a personal touch and allows communications to be creative rather than simply providing instructions or information. And it can be fun.

For example, if your office has a work newsletter staff may like to contribute something about their workplace, colleagues, their day or what they love most about their job. This is a poem I wrote for my work newsletter called ‘Moments Like These’. It aims to show how our capacity and vulnerability as human beings can be tapped into using gestures taken from everyday life.

A heartfelt hello, a bright-eyed smile,

Aine O’Neill is a member of Toastmasters International.

A clap on the back as you go the extra mile.

A ring on the phone from a childhood friend,

A listening ear for a heart on the mend.

A tip on the arm as you near the finish line,

A kind, gentle word at just the right time.

Although moments in passing can melt like snow,

To some they’ll matter more than you’ll know.

Often cherished more than is thought,

Gifts so precious they can’t be bought.

Poetry can also be used to show your colleagues how much they mean to the whole team, especially on important occasions such as big birthdays, moving house, weddings or leaving dos.

I have written and recited many personalised poems for my colleagues. As time went on the whole team got involved, providing words and sometimes an entire verse so that everyone had a chance to contribute, thereby making the poems a bespoke gift from us all.

As a result of our poetic endeavours we’ve had more than just a card to present to our co-workers on special occasions. Several people have framed their poem demonstrating how much it means to them as a treasured memento from the office.

How else can poetry enhance the workplace? I like the idea of some poetic lines painted in calligraphy on the walls to add a pep to your colleague’s step during their busy day. Or using poetry as part of a team building exercise. Why not create a team poem? It is another great opportunity for employees to collaborate and highlight their skills and strengths in a personal way. The team could be divided into small groups. Each group could then come up with a verse using simple rhyme as shown in the examples given. Of course, rhyme isn’t always necessary, but it may be easier to use when starting out and it does add a catchy vibe when the poem is being recited.

Creativity should never be overlooked in the workplace. With our heavy reliance on technology and artificial intelligence (AI) our visibility as humans can be pushed to the side. Unlike more established measures such as profit or productivity, poems have a powerful capacity to touch and inspire us in the space of just a few minutes reading. Most people won’t reveal that they need an injection of hope or appreciation, so don’t let an occasion pass without making someone on the team feel special. Poetry can be a tonic that is good for individuals and for the team.