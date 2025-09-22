Political opponents aren’t always the devil incarnate, differences in sincerely held beliefs aren’t always a bad thing - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sense of superiority has led people in power to act as if the rules they make apply to the little people but are not really relevant to themselves.

One of the low points in this was during the Covid crisis when the Health Secretary rightly told us to stay at home and avoid close physical contact with those not in our household. At a time when he was somehow managing to conduct an affair with a close friend’s wife. That kind of thing does tend to undermine credibility.

More recently we’ve seen the Housing Secretary break the Ministerial code by inappropriately paying tax on a second home and being roundly criticised by the likes of Nigel Farage for doing so. Only for it to emerge that Nigel had himself made some manoeuvres over tax on a home in his rarely visited Clacton constituency that seemed to the uninitiated to have some remarkable similarities.

The Houses of Parliament in London. PIC: John Walton/PA Wire

Strange dealings and belief in their own superiority over the common folk is, of course, not a new phenomena in politics. Over a hundred years ago David Lloyd George was caught running a very profitable sideline in selling honours such as knighthoods to fund his political party.

What is new is the extent to which lobbying groups and very well funded but obscure think tanks exert an enormous influence over our politics. A nasty tendency which we have imported from the States.

Lobbying groups have become increasingly professional and effective because it has become difficult for some political parties to function without access to the ideas about legislation they put forward and the hefty contributions to party funds they can unlock.

The ultra wealthy can easily afford to spend some of their small change on influencing social media accounts, setting up extremist podcasts or even funding whole television stations to drip feed poison into political debate. It is a lot cheaper than paying their fair share of tax.

All that said, what is actually remarkable about British politics is how many of the people who stand for office really are only interested in making a difference on behalf of their community and how many of our public representatives honestly and sincerely try to speak up for what they regard as our best interests.

One of the best things about being a local councillor is the engagement you get with the local community and the chance to try and fix small things on behalf of the people you represent. That desire to do the best for local people is something which I’ve seen close up in action from every single North Yorkshire councillor that I’ve sat in committee rooms for long hours with over the last three years.

I often disagree strongly with my fellow councillors but I rarely have doubts about their motives.

The best of them try hard to back good ideas regardless of party politics.

I’ve always thought that a good test of the honesty of anyone putting themselves forward for any kind of public office is whether they are prepared to openly disagree with their own party when it is wrong.

An even better test is whether they are prepared to admit it when a party they normally oppose gets it right.

For example, the leadership team in North Yorkshire Council proposed putting an increased council tax on second home owners and using the money to try and increase the amount of social and affordable housing available in our area. I was quick to openly back them. I wasn’t alone. There was a lot of strong cross party support for a measure which was not universally popular with the people who had to pay the increased tax but which is already starting to do some good.

Anything that eases the risk of too many second homes and too few first ones deserves to be backed.

Politics needs this kind of practical focus on forging agreements even more than it needs honest disagreement. There is nothing wrong with a hard-fought compromise. Working across parties and coming to agreements isn’t a sell-out, it is often the best way to get things done.

Nationally and locally our politics needs a lot more respect for those with different opinions. There have been some good hard debates in North Yorkshire where strong words have been exchanged in public. That is as it should be. The next day those disagreements are frequently put aside so we can work together for the public interest.

Political opponents aren’t always the devil incarnate. Differences in sincerely held beliefs aren’t always a bad thing. They need to be respected.

If we can achieve more of that then your politicians really will all be at it. Championing your best interests in the best way they know how.