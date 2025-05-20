Political pragmatism is key to reviving the economy as Britain still has clout as a trading nation
And by that token the Government has done well, getting over the line key trade deals in recent weeks with the US and India, and is now nearing a trade pact with six Gulf nations.
It has to be acknowledged that talks with the Gulf countries had been started by the previous Tory government.
What these deals show is that we still have clout as a trading nation and there is cause for optimism. British businesses are world leading when it comes to goods and services.
Yes, we may never match the scale of the likes of China, India and the US, but Britain still packs a punch.
The Government should seek to maintain the momentum with Britain’s position invariably being strengthened in recent weeks.
However, there is also a need to tread carefully. As the US deal highlighted, there are drawbacks to trade agreements. Bioethanol plants have been left questioning their future. And farmers are still worried about food standards being eroded and the impact from the influx of imports.
The agreement with the EU has led to an angry response from some quarters, with some claiming that it would leave Britain as a rule-taker. But the reality is that any trade agreement requires some compromise.
As the Prime Minister says, this is not about re-litigating Brexit but about looking forward.
The surfeit of approval from businesses for the deal with the EU and indeed other trading partners speaks volumes. These firms will be at the forefront of the growth mission.