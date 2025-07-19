Pool Bridge Farm: Victoria Finan is a regular at Yorkshire's hottest wild swimming spot and here's what you need to know

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now? You’re lucky to get a ticket unless you’re organised enough a week in advance. The days of spontaneously turning up on a hot day for a dip are long gone. The four ponds that make up Pool Bridge, a short drive off the A19 near York’s Designer Outlet, are now TikTok famous and if you have Instagram, chances are you’ve seen at least one of your friends post a shot of its idyllic water lilies.

You might ask if it’s still worth it - and the answer is a resounding ‘absolutely.’ Full credit to Mike Fletcher, the owner of the site, and his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They could have run with its popularity and allowed the masses to pour in every summer weekend. Instead, by keeping ticket numbers limited and sensitively expanding the site, what has been created is a swimming spot unlike any other, I believe, in the North of England.

People paddle-boarding on a warm day at Pool Bridge Farm, near York. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Wild swimming absolutely isn’t for everyone. You do have to contend with sharing your swimming space with ducks, moorhens and the occasional fish. If you’re not a fan of being out of your depth, you might find the squelchy unevenness of the pond beds a little anxiety inducing. And if you’re a fan of a swanky changing room with hot showers and hair straighteners on tap, you’re in for a rude awakening.

But if you want to calm your soul by swimming under weeping willow trees, or through a path of waterlilies, you’ll find heaven. If you’ve teenagers who you’re desperate to keep off their screens, you’ll find a natural adventure playground straight out of Swallows and Amazons. And if you simply want a respite from this very hot British summer, the water is always blissfully cool.

A few top tips then. First of all: you must book. I’ve seen plenty of people turn up at the gate only to be very politely turned away. If it’s hot, it will sell out, so don’t take your chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are slightly steeper than most local swimming pools, with the most expensive being the £9 weekend ticket. For anyone about to grumble ‘how much?’ your access is for a full day, there are endless spots to sunbathe and if anyone has discovered a nicer way to while away a weekend, I’ve yet to find it.

There are four ponds to choose from, and they are all lovely in their own way. M is the biggest and good for a lazy swim around its islands - and is dotted with saunas which surely must be among the most picturesque in the country (booked separately). Horseshoe is grand for doing laps and tends to be the least busy of the adult lakes, I’ve found. Half of Q is the family lake, where kids can run amok and inflatables are encouraged while the other half is for paddleboarders.

And Monet Pond, so named for its tranquility and water lilies? Well, every week in The Yorkshire Post Magazine, we ask a member of the region’s great and good where they’d choose if they could own a patch of Yorkshire for the day.

My answer is easy. I’d take an M&S picnic and a cracking book to this glorious pond and alternate cooling dips with flopping out in the sunshine - and having it all to myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tip - the water is cool at best, and even on the hottest of days you’ll need to be ready for that.

Take it slow, don’t stay in too long and if it’s your first time cold water swimming, don’t go alone.

There are no lifeguards, so you need to be happy taking responsibility for your own limits, and that of your children.

During the summer months, most swimmers are fine just in a costume but you’ll find plenty who choose the extra insulation of a wetsuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could also invest in a drying robe - most supermarkets now sell perfectly acceptable dupes of the big brands for a snip.

This will also allow you to change modestly on the sides of the banks if the idea of stripping off in front of others bothers you - although there are split-sex changing areas in the changing barn, within them there is no privacy.

For me, Pool Bridge Farm is more than a swimming spot. It’s become a haven in a busy world of work and motherhood, somewhere I have found solace to quell my anxious mind and quiet strength in a body that has changed so much since having my daughter.

I am thankful, and yes, a tiny bit smug, to have it on my doorstep. But if my words can’t inspire you to take a dip, perhaps the words of poet Mary Oliver can.

“So come to the pond, or the river of your imagination, or the harbor of your longing, and put your lips to the world. And live your life.”