Pope Francis’ humility was an example to all, not just Catholics

The significance of the Pope’s funeral is underscored by those who will be paying their respects. Pope Francis will be buried this morning in a service that will see heads of state from across the globe, including Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump, pay their respects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an event that traverses international boundaries. The funeral will be a particularly poignant occasion for the 1.4 billion catholics across the world.

The farewell will not just be emotional for religious reasons. Pope Francis stood out because of his strong sense of public duty. His rejection of the trappings that come with such an elevated position endeared him further to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in all corners of the world will lament the loss of someone who saw and spoke for those who had the least. And as a result, Pope Francis will be sorely missed with focus turning to the smoke signal from the Sistine Chapel.

A picture of Pope Francis on display in Westminster Cathedral. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

While tributes have been understandably pouring in from all over the world. The greatest reflection of Pope Francis is through what those closest to him have to say.

Arthur Roche, who was born in Batley Carr and was formerly Bishop of Leeds, was made a cardinal by the late Pope in 2022 and lives in Rome where he acted as one of Francis's advisers.

“He was a very easy person to work with. You never felt like you were with your boss, but with your colleague,” he says.

“The first time I met him, I knew I was in the presence of a very unassuming person.”