Positive early exchanges between the Prime Minister and Donald Trump are to be welcomed

A lot was said about Britain and America’s relationship during the US Presidential election campaign. As is often the case, what is said on the campaign trail is very different to what actually transpires.

While it is still early days, the opening exchanges between Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer are to be welcomed.

According to Downing Street, the PM and US President discussed the importance of “close and warm ties” between Britain and the US and agreed to meet “soon” in their first call since the inauguration.

The talks, which lasted 45 minutes, came hours after the US president heaped praise on the Prime Minister for having done what he described as “a very good job thus far”.

Donald Trump playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during a visit to the UK in 2023. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Before the British Government starts celebrating, it is worth remembering the US President’s capricious nature.

However, this could well be acknowledgement of the importance of the ‘special relationship’ between the two countries on Trump’s part.

In an ever-changing, technology-driven and unstable world, there is a lot that Britain and the US can and does work together on.

Former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is right to suggest that there is “diplomatic work to do” on the relationship between the UK and the US.

And while the US President is in a welcoming mood, the Government would do well not to poke the bear unnecessarily.