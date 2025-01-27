Positive early exchanges between the Prime Minister and Donald Trump are to be welcomed
While it is still early days, the opening exchanges between Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer are to be welcomed.
According to Downing Street, the PM and US President discussed the importance of “close and warm ties” between Britain and the US and agreed to meet “soon” in their first call since the inauguration.
The talks, which lasted 45 minutes, came hours after the US president heaped praise on the Prime Minister for having done what he described as “a very good job thus far”.
Before the British Government starts celebrating, it is worth remembering the US President’s capricious nature.
However, this could well be acknowledgement of the importance of the ‘special relationship’ between the two countries on Trump’s part.
In an ever-changing, technology-driven and unstable world, there is a lot that Britain and the US can and does work together on.
Former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is right to suggest that there is “diplomatic work to do” on the relationship between the UK and the US.
And while the US President is in a welcoming mood, the Government would do well not to poke the bear unnecessarily.
The PM’s statecraft will be tested over the Trump presidency but early signs are that the two countries’ leaders can work together, despite suggestions to the contrary.
