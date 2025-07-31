Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Brexit Balance Sheet, a detailed analysis of fishing opportunities that is based on open-source government data, paints a stark picture of the unjust way in which quota opportunities arising from the end to UK participation in the Common Fisheries Policy have been distributed.

Since leaving the EU, more than four fifths of these increased quotas have accrued to the owners of just 28 large vessels fishing for pelagic species (such as mackerel and blue whiting).

Each of these boats benefited by an average of £5.7m in 2024. Meanwhile, the rest of the fleet - literally thousands of shellfish, whitefish and small pelagic boats, as well as the demersal trawlers that bring home cod and haddock for our national dish - have been left fighting for scraps.

'Our current Fisheries Minister Daniel Zeichner now has a clear chance - as well as the power - to turn the tide'. PIC: House of Commons/PA Wire

Here in Yorkshire, the story of our fishing industry reflects the decline of the unfortunate many, particularly in England and Wales. Whitefish quotas have shrunk. Red tape is choking exports. Market access has collapsed.

In short, fishing communities up and down our coast are still waiting for the gains they were once promised. To take the example of the company I serve, UK Fisheries, Arctic cod quotas fished in the distant waters in the Barents Sea have fallen by more than two thirds, leading to higher imports from the likes of Norway and even Russia.

None of this was inevitable. It was the result of poor political decisions taken by administrations past – particularly in their refusal to equip UK negotiators with a mandate to seek a fair and balanced deal for the whole fleet. That choice deprived distant-waters vessels of access to their traditional fishing grounds in Norway and Greenland, and led to a failure to secure reciprocal arrangements that would support small and medium-sized boats at home.

The UK started out with a strong hand. For example, Norway is keen to fish Blue Whiting in our waters – a species with limited demand in the UK markets but considerable value in negotiations. Had the UK conditionally offered some of this in the annual round of quota talks, we could have struck a far better, more balanced deal – not only for the pelagic giants, but for others who have not shared in the spoils of Brexit.

This is not about protectionism. It’s about using what we have to ensure balance. And this is where the relatively new Fisheries Minister comes in.

He is not to blame for past failings, but he does have the authority – and, I believe, a moral duty – to fix them. That starts by giving officials a clear and unambiguous instruction: in future negotiations, they must seek a balance of opportunity across the entire UK fleet.

Given the favouritism shown to date to the pelagic fleet, that means giving greater emphasis to getting access to cod and haddock - the fish most wanted by the British public - and opening routes back into distant waters that British boats once relied on for their livelihoods.

This is not just economics, it’s about fairness and trust. The coastal communities of Yorkshire and beyond were promised a fairer, more prosperous future after Brexit. The Minister now has it within his grasp to finally deliver on that promise, and he must.