Potential closure of Hull bioethanol plant could heap further pressure on farmers
Hull-based Vivergo Fuels said that it will stop production by mid-September unless the Government acts.
Given the strategic importance of the supply of domestic ethanol, the Government could be left to rue its decision to allow tariff-free US ethanol into the UK.
It could undermine Britain’s attempts to decarbonise with bioethanol production helping reduce emissions from petrol and it is expected to be a key component in sustainable aircraft fuel in the future.
In fairness, the Government has committed to formal negotiations to reach a “sustainable solution”. However, it is understandable as to why parent company Associated British Foods (ABF) would kick off consultation with staff to wind down the plant as its financial year ends on September 13.
Vivergo is not the only bioethanol producer to have sounded the alarm. Ensus, which has a plant in Redcar, has also warned that it would be forced to close. More than one plant being in trouble signifies an unwelcome trend.
Vivergo Fuels employs more than 160 people but there would be a far wider impact as a result of production winding down at its plant.
The company says the Hull plant can produce up to 420 million litres of bioethanol from wheat sourced from thousands of UK farms.
Once again, another Government decision is about to heap additional pressure on already hard-pressed farmers.
It is important that the Government now sits down with bioethanol firms and thrashes out a solution.
