Powering Yorkshire towards its electric vehicle future - Vicky Read, ChargeUK CEO

The good news is if we look at the picture nationally, the UK is in the middle of a charge point boom. There are now close to 75,000 charge points, with the public network growing 37 per cent last year.

Combining this with 850,000 home and workplace chargers, there is nearly one charger for every EV.

Public charge points are becoming an ever more frequent sight on residential streets, car parks and service stations.

But while all regions in the UK have seen an increase in availability, we are well aware deployment is not taking place at the same rate everywhere.

Yorkshire and the Humber is one of the areas where we are keen to pick up the pace of the rollout and with the right support from government, we can make this happen.

The recent increase in UK charging numbers stems directly from one thing, and that’s the certainty provided by a piece of legislation called the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Vicky Read, CEO of Charge UK. Credit: Charge UK | Charge UK

This determines how many EVs car manufacturers must sell each year. It’s important because it has given ChargeUK’s members the confidence to invest £6 billion in charge points through to 2030 – deploying ahead of demand in preparation for future drivers.

However, following concerns from the automotive sector, the government is currently consulting on whether changes are required.

To keep the rollout of chargers coming thick and fast in all regions of the UK, including Yorkshire and the Humber, ChargeUK is urging for the mandate to remain strong.

We are also proposing that the Government take action to ensure EVs are affordable.

There is an opportunity to work with charge point operators to make charging easier and more affordable.

Steps can be taken to address the recent hike in electricity standing charges that have affected pricing.

To make powering an EV even more affordable, VAT on public charging should be reduced to 5 per cent, bringing it in line with home charging.

Boosting the visibility of charging sites by modernising outdated rules on signage would also provide awareness and give people even more confidence to switch.

An electric vehicle charging point next to the Angel of the North. Photo: Transport North East. | Transport North East

Now of course decisions in Westminster affect charge point deployment.

But so do those made in Town Halls across Yorkshire and the relationship between the charging sector and local government is key.

The Local Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund was established by Central Government to support local authorities in England to plan and deliver charging infrastructure.

The fund is designated directly to local authorities, who through knowledge of the area, are able to install charge points in the parts of their communities where they’re needed the most.

Yorkshire and the Humber were allocated nearly £4.5 million by the fund, higher than that of regions with larger populations, such as Greater London and the West Midlands.

I’m confident with the right support from both national and local government, public charge point numbers in all regions will continue to increase.

ChargeUK’s members are here for the nation’s EV drivers and are powering Yorkshire towards its electric future.