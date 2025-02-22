Pragmatism needed when it comes to dealing with coastal erosion in Yorkshire
Yorkshire’s coast is also a major factor in making the region such a hotspot for tourists.
However, as the report into coastal erosion in today’s newspaper shows, we must cherish it and protect it in whatever way we can.
Both local and national government need to come together to ensure that the coastline is protected as much as possible.
Fighting the elements could ultimately be futile in some instances. As Mike Elliott, Emeritus Professor of Estuarine and Coastal Science at Hull University, says: "Some people do think we can buck the trend and we can battle it but we can't.”
It’s not as simple as building sea defences as that could speed up erosion downstream.
A wider review should be commissioned as to what should be done next for Yorkshire’s glorious coast where erosion is a major concern.
It’s not just about sentiment. There is a business case to be made for taking bold action on protecting communities at threat from coastal erosion.
Ultimately, pragmatism must win the day when it comes to dealing with coastal erosion on issues such as infrastructure.
For those whose life has been turned upside down, there needs to be support.
A lot of these people have homes that will be washed away very soon but they are unable to move as they cannot sell their property. They will need financial help to relocate.
