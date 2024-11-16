Pragmatism needs to be at the heart of any assisted dying law - The Yorkshire Post says
But so far the voices that have dominated the debate have been middle class and progressive. That in itself is not problematic.
However, if the assisted dying bill is passed, the country will have to face up to the real world. It is not short of malevolent actors willing to prey on vulnerable people.
Guardrails have been proposed such as two independent doctors needing to be satisfied that the person is eligible, the application needing to be approved by a high court judge and coercion would be a criminal offence.
But even one unlawful death would be one too many. The policy is still to be stress tested against real world pragmatism. Especially as we’ve become a more coercive society owing to the rise of social media.
Polling suggests that the majority of people in Yorkshire support assisted dying but MP support appears to be wavering. That should not be seen as MPs refusing to listen to public opinion. This is a rather more complex issue that goes beyond just polling figures.
Imagine the criticism that would be laid at the door of policymakers if they were unable to overcome the challenges in the health and social care sector and inadequate palliative care led to more people choosing this option.
That is not to say that campaigners for assisted dying are wrong. The pain and suffering that some are experiencing as a result of terminal illness is not to be taken lightly.
It is also worth reiterating that the choice to end that pain has become a preserve of those who are able to afford to do so.
