Private equity firms need to stay away from the British tech industry - Ben Moorhouse

And now, our rivers are choking with sewage, our railways are in disrepair, and hospitals are forced to pay absurd amounts for basic supplies. Now, these same PE firms are turning their sights to IT service providers. The game plan is the same - squeeze out profits by cutting investment and staff, leaving quality and customers to suffer.

Investment can be a good thing when it creates jobs and opportunities, with investors shouldering the risk of new ventures. But what we’re seeing are investment firms swooping in, snapping up innovative, homegrown IT and tech companies, gutting them for quick cost savings by shutting down offices and laying off workers. They slash investment in development and infrastructure, and then they whisk the short-term profits away, out of the UK. This isn’t just bad business, it’s reckless. As someone who’s spent over a decade working in IT services, I’ve seen firsthand how this approach damages the industry and our economy.

UK businesses pay the price when their IT providers lose the ambition to innovate and solve real-world problems. Service quality drops, contracts are broken and companies are left scrambling for new IT partners.

Ben Moorhouse is head of sales at Claritas.

There’s a deeper, more fundamental issue at play: we’re simply not ready for this mass consolidation of the UK IT market. When industries mature, consolidation makes sense. It works when companies are aligned in terms of services, processes, systems, and pricing. But let me tell you, the UK IT sector isn’t even close to that level of maturity. We’re still innovating, challenging norms and finding our way.

I fear that to PE firms, it’s just numbers on a spreadsheet. They see a company in Manchester and a company in Leeds, both with similar profit margins, and think: ‘Perfect, let’s bring them together, close an office, cut the headcount, and watch the profits soar.’

But the truth is, these businesses often have nothing in common operationally.

After spending 20 years inside a range of IT service providers, I can say with absolute certainty: that no two businesses in this industry operate the same way. Each company has its own language, own pricing models, own processes for handling changes and orders, and completely different systems.

Without understanding those nuances, PE firms make decisions that throw everything into chaos - customers leave, revenue drops, and then what? More cuts, more cost-saving measures to try to salvage the bottom line.

I work for an IT firm based in Wetherby, led by a down-to-earth owner from Wakefield. We’re not just another asset waiting to be flipped. We’re committed to staying right here serving our clients, supporting UK businesses, and contributing to a better future. We believe that what we do matters - that it builds a stronger, brighter tomorrow for our customers, our community, and our employees.

So, when I see the reckless short-term thinking that drives these PE firms, it frustrates me - not just as someone in the industry, but as someone who cares about the long-term success of UK businesses. We deserve better than this, and frankly, we should demand better.