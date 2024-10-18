Private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world - Sir Keir Starmer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And of course, for any business it means a bigger market, higher demand, a more secure and prosperous future. Effort and enterprise – rewarded in profit. But it’s much more important, even than all that.

We live in an age when political fires rage across the world. Conflict, insecurity, a populist mood that rails against the open values so many of us hold dear. Values which are so crucial for making business easy to do. And yet – at the same time look around the world, look at the investments. This is an age of great possibility, as well.

Huge revolutions in digital technology, clean energy, medicine, life sciences. Each with the potential to fundamentally change the way we live and the way that we work. Each with the possibility to transform the lives of working people for the better.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks with leaders from across the UK during the International Investment Summit. PIC: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

So, in times like this economic growth is vital – as it always has been. If we are to steer our way through a great period of insecurity and change and on to calmer waters.

Because when working people benefit from that growth, when every community enjoys the fruits of wealth creation, it stops a country turning in on itself and against the world and that in turn, helps provide a stable foundation for a country to take advantage of those opportunities for a better future.

To put it more simply, it’s not just that stability leads to growth – though we all recognise that. It’s also that growth leads to stability. Growth leads to a country that is better equipped to come together and get its future back. That’s why it’s always been so critical to my political project. The key ingredient of that ‘Great Moderation’ we became accustomed to before the financial crash but which together, in partnership, we now have to earn again.

Private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world. Make no mistake, this is a great moment to back Britain. This is a great moment to back England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. We have an amazing education system that produces some of the best talent in the world. The largest tech sector in Europe.

Leading positions in some of those great industries of the future - artificial intelligence, life sciences, clean energy and the creative industries. We’re a country where businesses thrive – small and large alike - with clear regulatory frameworks and protections. A legal system that sets high standards around the globe. A location which means we can speak to our colleagues in the Americas or Asia on the same day. A high ranking in the Global Innovation index, every year.

Now we have our problems – of course we do. As I’ve said - our public services need urgent care and our public finances need the tough love of prudence. Challenges we cannot ignore because we know that those early weeks and months are precious.

No matter how many people advise you to ignore it, you must run towards the fire to put it out, not let it spread further.

So we will fix our public services. We will stabilise our economy and we will do it quickly.