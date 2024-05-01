Providers can play a pivotal role in supporting families requiring care - Bernadette Mossman

It is crucial that people caring for a loved one lean on the help and support offered by care services, to alleviate the pressure of looking after the person they love, while also ensuring that they’re receiving adequate and correct care for their individual needs.

Many people admitted to finding the conversation around moving a loved one into care challenging - a nationwide survey that we recently conducted revealed that three quarters of the UK adults, 75 per cent, admitted to finding this conversation very difficult. Four in 10 of those that took part in the study, 43 per cent, even admitted to lying to loved ones during the process.

This uncertainty and hesitance to engage with care homes for support means a large proportion of those caring for loved ones wait until they’ve reached breaking point before seeking help. More than half, 57 per cent, of those we surveyed admitted to waiting until the last minute to discuss care homes with loved ones.

Bernadette Mossman is healthcare director at Vida Healthcare.

Moving into a care home can be an emotional journey for all involved but for us at Vida, it's important to work with families and loved ones in order to ensure we are in the correct setting and can offer people living with dementia an environment that they can call home.

Our aim is to take the strain of full-time care away from friends and family members, in order for them to regain their loving relationships with their loved ones.

It's so important to focus on the positives and my advice to people considering a care home for their loved one is to research their area and then visit a variety of homes to see which ones feel right for them.

We are proud to have all of our homes rated as Outstanding and this is down to focusing on the detail of our care home buildings but, more importantly, the individual needs of our residents.

We design and develop our care homes around the needs of residents and create aspirational places to live, with a range of facilities available to help residents be as private or as social as they wish.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has a thorough and robust regulation process and monitors all aspects of care delivery closely, including identifying safeguarding concerns, effective recruitment and training to ensure a strong culture of respect for residents is at the heart of good care homes.

All our residents are supported to live as well as they are able in their dementia journey, whilst respecting their uniqueness and independence for as long as they are able.

As one of the UK’s leading dementia care providers, we are dedicated to challenging and changing perceptions of care homes and reassuring people looking to move their loved one into a care home that they can do so with confidence.

Enlisting the help of a care provider can ensure that carers and loved ones are cared for in a respectful and dignified way, that allows independence to be maintained as much as possible, all the while helping to improve well being and quality of life.