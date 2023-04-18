It pleases me, when I read articles in The Yorkshire Post about the restoration of public gardens, like Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens, which have been driven by local campaigners who were determined to stop the decline of the features in this much loved garden (The Yorkshire Post, April 14, 2023).

The raising of over £7m for this massive restoration project, achieved by various means, during a period of public finance austerity is to be truly commended by the joint efforts of David Auton and Adrian Perry and their dedicated team from the Friends of South Cliff Gardens.

Putting a sound business case to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as part of their Parks for People project is both challenging and a great achievement, as it needs to be well documented that the money is being used and spent wisely, and that there is a long term commitment for future maintenance and ongoing repairs, which there clearly has by Scarborough council and volunteers.

South Cliff gardens have undergone restoration. PIC: Richard Ponter

Unforeseen setbacks like identifying more restoration work required to Holbeck Clock Tower could not have been seen until physical work started on this monument, important to the history of Scarborough town.

David Auton's, chair of the South Cliff Community Group, statement that it has been a long and extraordinary journey is a sincere comment, as I am sure that there will have been a few sleepless nights on this truly incredible journey.

The results look fantastic now, when the flower beds are planted up and the plants are putting on a floriferous display.

I am sure that it will be well worth a visit in July when the seasonal plants have established and are looking their best.

This has been endorsed by the Yorkshire Post editorial comment about the importance of our heritage in Yorkshire.

The benefits will not only be for the enjoyment of those who live in Scarborough, from the young children, being pushed in their prams by parents or toddlers learning to walk on lawns, and not receiving grazes which hurt from loose stones from tarmac footpaths.

Parents have escaped from the pressure's of modern life, along with elderly people who visit the parks and gardens of Scarborough each day, as part of a healthy lifestyle, and all to enjoy bird songs and grey squirrels running about in the improved facilities in South Cliff Gardens.

