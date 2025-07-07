Public services can’t be made more efficient by simply announcing budget cuts - Andy Brown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You make sure everyone in the organisation knows what is expected of them and empower them to deliver. You ask people what is holding them back from doing their job well, listen critically to what you are told and remove any unnecessary blockages.

You look hard at each part of the service that is being delivered and help the people who are doing it well to spread their good practice at the same time as you are challenging or removing sections of the operation which aren’t performing.

You empower the people who are actually delivering the service and make sure the middle managers who are meant to be directly supporting, and when necessary challenging them, feel in control of what they are doing.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

You make people confident that other sections of the organisation will help them achieve their objectives instead of putting additional challenges and clumsy systems in their way.

Actually, delivering those things is a lot harder than stating them. The road to good public services is littered with the debris of damaging re-organisations and efficiency drives that did more harm than good.

One of the main reasons for those failures is that politicians and economists often get the equation upside down. The cost savings only come about if the service has become more efficient. It doesn’t work the other way round.

No one ever made a public service more efficient by simply announcing a budget cut. Nor do you achieve anything by cutting the wrong things and putting extra pressure on key frontline services. Reducing funding from some services can save money from one budget only to cost a lot more from another. Services that national governments least value often prove to be more important than the ones they do.

It is important to bear this in mind when considering the budgets that the various service departments are being asked to cope with over the lifetime of the current government. It is, for example, hard to understand why local government won’t have any increase to its budget from central government and must find efficiencies or put up council taxes by 5 per cent and take the blame.

If those councils are aware of areas of inefficiency that they could simply stop spending money on, then all but the worst of them would already have done so during the over a decade of real terms budget cuts they have experienced since the 2008 financial crash. Most of them think they have moved well beyond getting rid of luxuries and are struggling to decide which frontline services to cut.

The key areas of expenditure that are blowing a hole in local authority budgets are care for the elderly and support for children with special educational needs. On the first and the biggest of those challenges the government has taken a firm decision. It will organise a review. It will wait for a report. It will kick the can down the road.

While that leisurely investigation of possible reform sometime in the future is undertaken local authorities are being asked to cope with an explosion of costs for delivering their care services with an implosion of resources available to increase the supply of care homes.

It isn’t easy or simple for even the most efficient council to cut the cost of providing care when we have an increasingly elderly population. Hospitals are telling us their costs are soaring because they have beds occupied by people who have been treated but can’t be discharged because there is no one to look after them at home.

What is the point of increasing the budget of the health service by 3 per cent if we don’t tackle the care crisis which is preventing so many expensive specialist hospital beds from being used for their intended purpose?

Almost everyone who has looked at the NHS reports that this bed blocking is the most obvious area of inefficiency which needs to be tackled. Almost everyone who has looked at local authority care knows that they don’t have enough facilities available to take in those former patients and enable the NHS to save a fortune.

Instead, they are struggling to find care home placements and that results in them paying far too much to private suppliers. Many care homes are no longer operated by small local businesses rooted in the local community. They are owned by large corporations, and even international hedge funds, who can make a very tidy profit by hiking their prices because they know there isn’t enough competition and the local authorities can’t afford to build enough of their own facilities.

If we really want to improve the efficiency of the NHS central government needs to spend more on social care not less. Cutting local authority budgets isn’t a real efficiency drive. It is short sighted inefficiency.