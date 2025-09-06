Pubs should reimagine the patron experience and become community hubs
Clearly there are tears in the social fabric of the nation. Some of that could be attributed to the decline in shared spaces such as pubs that help people feel a part of the community that they live in.
While a lot has been said about the decline, indeed The Yorkshire Post’s own research last year showed that nearly 500 pubs had closed over the previous five years, there is hope for them so long as a bit of imagination is applied to them.
Today’s Magazine is a food and drink special and features Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks’ mission to save the traditional pub.
As he says, “Pubs are so much more than just a business that employ lots of people and pays lots of tax, they are a massive part of our culture.”
The work he is doing through Jeopardy Hospitality ventures, saving some of the country’s most endangered pubs, including here in Yorkshire is to be applauded.
There is a unique opportunity for pubs here in Yorkshire to thrive by tapping into the region’s excellence for food and service. It doesn’t require a Michelin-star for these important institutions to be turned around.
Some pubs are thriving as community-led concerns. Others are reimagining the pub experience by adding other services. All efforts are to be welcomed because allowing the decline to continue is leaving a hole in many towns, villages and even cities.