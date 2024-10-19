Pubs were once the heartbeat of Yorkshire communities, we need to support them - The Yorkshire Post says

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 19th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Pubs were once considered the heartbeat of communities but unfortunately in recent years the very pulse of this once ubiquitous industry is in question with nearly 500 pubs closing in the region, at a rate of one pub closing every three days over the past five years.

Energy bills, rising costs and consumers tightening their belts have all taken a toll on these establishments.

The danger that some towns and villages will be left without a pub is very real and that would be a real shame.

The Government should be looking at ways in which it can support the pub trade. One simple measure would be to reform planning law and give councils the power to intervene.

The Jubilee pub in York. PIC: Simon HulmeThe Jubilee pub in York. PIC: Simon Hulme
The Jubilee pub in York. PIC: Simon Hulme

The prime land value of an historic village or town centre plot can often be worth far more as housing or flats than as a pub with a marginal profit.

This means that in some cases sites are being left to decay so as to snuff out any prospect of a pub ever thriving there again.

But housing is nothing without community and pubs can and still do play a key role in bringing together the community.

Pubs enable people to meet with each other and socialise. Even host work gatherings. They are often central to personal milestones such as birthdays, christenings and even deaths.

Tribute should be paid to the publicans who continue to persevere against an increasingly impossible backdrop.

And good luck to the communities such as the one in Fadmoor that have taken over the running of their local pub.

People should perhaps resolve to pay a visit to their local pub this weekend because once they’re gone, they could well be gone forever.

