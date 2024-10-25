Punitive fines are not helping tackle school absences, a different approach is needed - The Yorkshire Post says
Recent Department for Education data showed around 150,000 children in England are missing a half or more of their time at school. This is hugely alarming.
Especially so here in the North of England with data with the latest Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report warning that children in the North of England are more likely to be absent from school, with rates of unauthorised absence being 34 per cent higher in the North than the South.
The latest Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report argues over-reliance on punitive fines won’t solve the absence crisis.
As Anne Longfield, executive chair of the Centre for Young Lives and former Children's Commissioner for England, says, “simply, threatening parents with fines is not working for many families and not reducing severe absence rates”.
Instead a focus on fostering inclusive environments that emphasise relational approaches would be far better at reducing absences from schools.
A joined-up approach is also needed between education, healthcare, and social services to ensure students facing challenges receive the support they need.
Early intervention would also help reduce absences - the system is simply not proactive enough currently.
But it must also be emphasised to parents that they too have a responsibility to ensure that their child is not repeatedly absent. This, of course, is not always easy when dealing with troubled families.
