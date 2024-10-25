Punitive fines are not helping tackle school absences, a different approach is needed - The Yorkshire Post says

The social contract between schools and many parents has broken down. The pandemic has sent the education sector into turmoil that it has never really recovered from. That is why it does not make sense to carry on with the same policies when it comes to tackling school absences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent Department for Education data showed around 150,000 children in England are missing a half or more of their time at school. This is hugely alarming.

Especially so here in the North of England with data with the latest Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report warning that children in the North of England are more likely to be absent from school, with rates of unauthorised absence being 34 per cent higher in the North than the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest Child of the North/Centre for Young Lives report argues over-reliance on punitive fines won’t solve the absence crisis.

Pupils in a school classroom. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

As Anne Longfield, executive chair of the Centre for Young Lives and former Children's Commissioner for England, says, “simply, threatening parents with fines is not working for many families and not reducing severe absence rates”.

Instead a focus on fostering inclusive environments that emphasise relational approaches would be far better at reducing absences from schools.

A joined-up approach is also needed between education, healthcare, and social services to ensure students facing challenges receive the support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early intervention would also help reduce absences - the system is simply not proactive enough currently.