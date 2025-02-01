Put solar panels on roofs before carpeting vital farmland with glass

Now more than ever the Government needs to be championing rural communities across places like Yorkshire. With the acute need for food security and the pressing climate emergency, the countryside will be key to the country’s immediate and long-term future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But aside from a few platitudes, Labour has only heaped further pressure on our farmers through its ill-advised changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT).

A survey this week shows that county and rural councils are now more likely to reduce a host of vital services this year after 85 per cent of them found themselves in a worse position than before the Autumn Budget and Local Government Finance Settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to this the Government’s drive towards net zero. There is no doubt that we cannot afford to wait in the face of the climate crisis.

Solar panels on a roof. PIC: iChoosr/PA.

But sometimes forging ahead without pausing and reflecting at the repercussions of certain policies is clearly going to lead us into trouble.

In today’s newspaper there is enough evidence in the testimonies from the countryside to pause the insatiable race to carpet the countryside with solar panels. By ignoring their voices the Government could be making the single biggest mistake this country has ever made.