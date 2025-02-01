Put solar panels on roofs before carpeting vital farmland with glass
But aside from a few platitudes, Labour has only heaped further pressure on our farmers through its ill-advised changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT).
A survey this week shows that county and rural councils are now more likely to reduce a host of vital services this year after 85 per cent of them found themselves in a worse position than before the Autumn Budget and Local Government Finance Settlement.
Add to this the Government’s drive towards net zero. There is no doubt that we cannot afford to wait in the face of the climate crisis.
But sometimes forging ahead without pausing and reflecting at the repercussions of certain policies is clearly going to lead us into trouble.
In today’s newspaper there is enough evidence in the testimonies from the countryside to pause the insatiable race to carpet the countryside with solar panels. By ignoring their voices the Government could be making the single biggest mistake this country has ever made.
Surely before giving up productive farmland that could be used to feed the nation, Britain should be looking to utilise the acres of space on rooftops to place much needed solar panels. Whether that is on top of homes or warehouses, there is plenty of scope for harnessing solar power without damaging the countryside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.