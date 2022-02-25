Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is Europe’s darkest hour since Second World War – Andrew Vine

Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street as the free world comes to terms with the escalating crisis.

The chill of them was felt across the world yesterday in the continent’s darkest hour since the Second World War, a moment when every nightmare that had seemed over since the fall of the Soviet empire in 1989 returned to haunt us.

As Russian troops poured across the borders of valiant, embattled Ukraine and its people starting fleeing cities under attack from warplanes, the long-cherished belief that Europe had consigned the evils of occupation and subjugation to history was shattered.

Tyranny has returned in the shape of Vladimir Putin, dead-eyed, seemingly deranged and monstrous as he broadcast to the world with words that might have been spoken by his idol Joseph Stalin as he raised the spectre of using his nuclear arsenal against any force that dared to oppose him.

If there was a sense of disbelief in the governments of every civilised country that this could even be contemplated, let alone threatened, in 21st century Europe, there must also have been the realisation that 33 years after the Cold War ended, the continent is once more divided into armed camps.

Here is a head of state immune to diplomacy or pleas to reason, denying that he had plans for an invasion even as he amassed a vast force on Ukraine’s borders and launched an attack on three fronts.

Putin has turned his back on the modern world and sunk to the level of the most evil figures in Europe’s past, denying Ukraine’s right to exist as a sovereign state, and its people a life as anything other than subjects of a new Russian empire of puppet regimes with him pulling the strings.

His contempt for the world order and amicable international relations has long been apparent. It was there in his annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the murders of political opponents abroad, including here in Britain. It is explicit in his threats to starve neighbours of gas supplies and rigging what passes for the Russian constitution to seize power for life.

Now this. An act of aggression with oppression and the occupation of territory as its aims, daring the international community to retaliate. It is what Hitler did in the 1930s, and Stalin did at the end of the war.

The hearts of every civilised person go out to Ukrainians today. Theirs is a country with a history of grievous suffering under Russian rule, notably the systematic starvation of millions on Stalin’s orders during the great famine of the 1930s.

Its agonies over the days and weeks ahead will be heartbreaking to witness, especially if the population takes up arms to fight the invaders, which could see the horror of Russian troops killing civilians.

And what of the world’s response? Nato countries cannot deploy troops without escalating the war and dragging in neighbouring states, though they can and must send as much equipment to the Ukrainian forces as they need.

Britain and its allies must wage war nevertheless – an economic war that does not flinch from bringing the Russian economy to its knees and ultimately the toppling of Putin by his own people, who surely cannot support this war.

He turned his country into a pariah state yesterday, and must suffer the consequences. There can be no negotiating with the warlord who appeared on screens and spoke the language of a dictator.

He has sparked a global crisis, and in response there must be a level of international resolve to contain him not seen since the most dangerous years of the Cold War.

Because if he is allowed to get away with it, where next after Ukraine? The Baltic states? The Balkans?

Europe must be prepared to pay the economic price of what now has to happen. Fuel and food prices will rise and there may even be some short-term supply problems for industries.

But the plight of Ukraine makes it our moral duty to bear those costs. Her people are our friends, allies and neighbours and we must defend their right to live in peace and freedom to the last penny of what it takes to drive Putin and his forces back.

The bloody history of 20th century war in Europe tells us that there is no alternative to resisting aggressors. Appeasement does not work, nor does persuasion to abide by civilised norms. Force – in this case economic – is all they understand.

For all his bluster, Vladimir Putin cannot hope to prevail against pressure from the international community. Russia’s is not a robust economy. It is much smaller than most in Europe, and will be seriously damaged by sanctions. By his actions yesterday, Putin has begun the process of his own downfall. That, though, will be of scant consolation to the people of Ukraine in their suffering.

Andrew Vine is a former deputy editor of The Yorkshire Post and also writes a weekly column published every Tuesday.