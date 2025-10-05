Qualities of Englishness are not enhanced by tying flags to lampposts - Dr Jason Aldiss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One can’t help but admire the logistics: flags fluttering bravely from the rusting lamp posts of Britain’s most deprived estates, symbols of national pride flapping above boarded-up shops, payday lenders and the local KFC bucket. A grand show of patriotism, in polyester, held aloft by cable ties.

But what are these flags supposed to mean? Let’s take St George. Our ‘English’ saint was not English, had never been to England and probably didn’t even own a flag. He was born in what is now Turkey and died in what is now Palestine. He was pressed into English service centuries later because the Crusaders liked his story. So in fact, St George is the ultimate migrant: foreign, imported, rebranded and celebrated. The irony writes itself.

The Union flag is no less paradoxical. It is, quite literally, a symbol of union: a marriage of nations, stitched together in compromise. It only works if you believe that identities can be layered, shared and held in tension. Flying it as a sign of exclusion - ‘we are British, and you are not’ - is like waving your marriage certificate to demand a divorce.

St George's Cross flags fly from lampposts in York. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Then comes the theological flourish: ‘This is a Christian country’. In theory, yes. In practice, fewer and fewer people darken the church door. Pew Research data shows weekly attendance is now lower than the number of people who claim to have seen UFOs.

Christianity, when reduced to a slogan, loses the inconvenient bits about love, tolerance and welcoming the stranger. The Radio 4 patriots invoked Christ’s name but somehow forgot his actual teachings. Turning the other cheek has been replaced by shouting at foreigners from behind a flag.

One chap explained migrants were “raping our women”. Here irony reaches its zenith. Many of those seeking asylum are gay men fleeing regimes where being gay is a prison sentence - or worse. These men arrive looking for sanctuary, only to be accused of crimes against women in a country where they are seeking freedom simply to love. Our patriots might wish to acquaint themselves with the facts before flapping their bunting.

And then there’s the refrain: ‘We are British’. But what is that, exactly? An Englishman is, by definition, a hybrid. Angles, Saxons, Danes, Normans, Huguenots, Irish, Jews, West Indians, Pakistanis - all poured into the cauldron. Englishness is the story of waves of newcomers, each denounced at the time, each ultimately absorbed. The Englishman is not pure, he is blended. Which is why to be English is to be - ironically - good at welcoming differences.

So let us examine what the flag-flyers are actually defending. They do not attend church, despite shouting ‘Christian country’. They do not understand history, despite claiming to ‘stand up for it’. They do not embody tolerance, despite living in a nation whose genius has always been precisely that. Instead, they behave as if patriotism is a matter of bunting, not behaviour.

True Englishness is found in understatement, humour, fair play, queuing properly and offering the last biscuit without being asked. None of these qualities are enhanced by tying flags to lampposts. Quite the opposite: the gesture is loud, insecure, and oddly continental in its theatricality. There is nothing less English than needing to declare your Englishness from every street corner.