Queen and Paddington's magic moment raised spirits in dark year: Bill Carmichael

It is almost that time of year when we wave goodbye to the decrepit old man that is the year 2022, and say hello to the wailing new born baby that is the year 2023. This year will long stick in the memory for a number of momentous events, not least the death of the UK’s longest serving monarch, war breaking out in Europe, and the farce of having three Prime Ministers in little over three months.

When I told a friend I was writing a review of the past year, she pleaded with me not to make it too depressing.

I take the point, but that is hard to do when the past 12 months have been characterised by war, death, political chaos, strikes, inflation, the cost of living crisis, the unending political clown show at Westminster, and even an outbreak of monkeypox!

But I promised my friend I would do my best to keep this positive - so here goes.

Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea at Buckingham Palace taken from a film that was shown at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace. Copyright: PA/Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios.

My image of the year is not bombed buildings in Ukraine, or angry strikers on the picket lines, nor even the line up of Prime Ministers offering their resignation from a podium outside Number 10 Downing Street, although all of these are no doubt important.

No, it features a well loved monarch and an imaginary bear taking tea at Buckingham Palace.

The late Queen, Elizabeth ll, had many brilliant qualities, especially diplomatic ones, but I never imagined she would prove to be such a superb and accomplished actress.

We had a glimpse of her thespian talents during the 2012 London Olympics when she co-starred in a sketch with James Bond actor, Daniel Craig.

But this year she surpassed even this highlight with a truly majestic performance alongside Paddington Bear, as she chinked a teaspoon against a cup in time to the Queen song We Will Rock You during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne in June.

Whenever I am feeling low, I look at the video of Elizabeth and Paddington playing together and it never fails to raise my mood.

I am absolutely sure Paddington spoke for the entire nation, and indeed the whole Commonwealth, and maybe for the world, when, after offering his sovereign a share of his marmalade sandwich, he added: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am,. And thank you for everything.”

I choked up at that point.

Yes, thank you Elizabeth for your unstinting and selfless service. Of course, the celebrations in June were made all the more poignant when the Queen died at the age of 96 at the beginning of September.

I was part of a team that opened our local church for people to pray and sign a book of condolence, and I was incredibly moved by the tears and genuine grief of many people, often not regular churchgoers, who came to pay their respects.

But even amongst that immense sadness of losing such a much loved and unifying national figure, there was some incredible and palpable positive energy, which testifies to Elizabeth’s Christian faith and service to her nation.

Something like a quarter of a million people queued patiently, people of all kinds of faiths and ethnicities, of political views, and some waited for many hours, to pay their respects at her lying in state at Westminster Hall.

If 2022 is remembered for anything it should be this above all.

But of course the ridiculous clown show at Westminster will grab attention. Boris Johnson’s resignation, the interminable leadership election, Liz Truss’s 45-day self immolation and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini budget.

My favourite laugh out loud moment was when one MP was spotted watching pornography on his phone actually in the chamber of the House of Commons.

Tiverton and Honiton Neil Parish MP immediately took to the airwaves to solemnly declare the culprit should be “dealt with seriously” only for it to emerge it had in fact been him.

He claimed he had been trying to “look for tractors”.

Seriously, and this isn’t a party political point because it applies to all parties, but where on earth do they find these people?

But absolutely the worst thing about 2022 was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - a savage act of imperialist aggression against a peaceful neighbour that shames the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin calculated his forces would subdue the Ukrainian army in three days. It didn't turn out like that at all.

My fervent hope for 2023 is that Ukraine prevails and Putin and his goons are put on trial for their war crimes.