Queen deserving of rest amid busy schedule - The Yorkshire Post says

Perhaps indicative of her spirit, the 95-year-old monarch only “reluctantly” accepted medical advice to take a few days off yesterday before cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.
It comes after she had a busy programme and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked on good form as she carried out her Royal duties.
Of course, it will have been a stressful year for Her Majesty after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99 in April.
When she so often looks engaged and energetic, it is easy to forget the Queen is the nation’s longest reigning monarch, who is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne. Our well-wishes go out to her.