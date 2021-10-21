Queen deserving of rest amid busy schedule - The Yorkshire Post says

After a lifetime of service to the country, the Queen deserves a bit of rest as much as anyone.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 6:00 am

Perhaps indicative of her spirit, the 95-year-old monarch only “reluctantly” accepted medical advice to take a few days off yesterday before cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.

It comes after she had a busy programme and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked on good form as she carried out her Royal duties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Of course, it will have been a stressful year for Her Majesty after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99 in April.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey on October 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Read More

Read More
Prince Philip in Yorkshire: A look back at the Duke of Edinburgh's visits to God...

When she so often looks engaged and energetic, it is easy to forget the Queen is the nation’s longest reigning monarch, who is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne. Our well-wishes go out to her.

QueenYorkshire PostNorthern IrelandHer MajestyEdinburgh