Queen deserving of rest amid busy schedule - The Yorkshire Post says

Perhaps indicative of her spirit, the 95-year-old monarch only “reluctantly” accepted medical advice to take a few days off yesterday before cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland.

It comes after she had a busy programme and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked on good form as she carried out her Royal duties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, it will have been a stressful year for Her Majesty after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, aged 99 in April.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey on October 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images).