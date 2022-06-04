Queen shows the value of integrity and selflessness - Rachel Reeves

It’s been five months since we first called for a windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ excess profits to lower your energy bills here in Yorkshire and across our country. Since then, families and pensioners have faced soaring bills and rising costs.

Households from Scarborough to Sheffield forked out an extra £53m a day on energy bills because of soaring prices, while Conservative ministers dragged their feet and came up with every excuse under the sun to avoid bringing in a windfall tax to lower people’s bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First they said oil and gas producers were “struggling”, while BP’s CEO said the energy crisis was a “cash machine”. Then Ministers said a windfall tax would put off investment, though the industry said it made no difference. Then that it was “unconservative” – even though Thatcher and Osborne had done the same. Finally, the Chancellor said it would be “silly” to offer help now given he didn’t know the full scale of the challenge.

The Queen. Pic: Getty.

While we welcome the fact the Government has listened to us, why have they waited so long to do this? Why did Labour have to ask for it over 250 times? And why did Tory MPs vote against it three times before today? The truth is, Labour called for this because we know it is the right, fair and responsible thing to do.

The Conservatives called for this because they needed a new headline. Their chaotic, rudderless and discredited Government is so out of touch with the needs of ordinary people that they had to spend half a million pounds of taxpayer money on focus groups to work out they agreed with us. As they continue to be distracted by scandal and game playing, it’s clear that they don’t have the ideas or the energy to tackle the challenges we face as a country.

Challenges like Britain having the highest inflation and slowest growth in the G7 next year. Labour would be addressing the underlying weakness in our economy so we can stop this spiral of inflation, lift wages and provide greater security for families and for our country.

Our plan to buy, make and sell more in Britain – a mission which Labour Metro Mayors are already driving forward – will get our economy firing on all cylinders.

And with Labour’s Climate Investment Pledge we can seize opportunities for good, new jobs in coastal communities and industrial towns across Yorkshire, whether working in hydrogen, building wind turbines or driving forward carbon capture and storage. This government is out of ideas, out of touch and out of time. When it comes to the big issues we face, the position is now clear: Labour leads. The Conservatives follow.

I’m writing this piece ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, and have already enjoyed an organ recital in Armley, tea and cake at Bramley library, and some prosecco and trifle at Hawksworth wood in Kirkstall to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. While it is of course a significant moment to celebrate a truly extraordinary Queen and the difference she has made to her country, we can also think about what her reign has meant – and what it will mean for our future.

Her Majesty’s ability to rise above the archness and cynicism of our time must continue to be an inspiration to us all. At times, it may seem the hope and surety she represents is a throwback to that former age. But her commitment to duty and passion for furthering our country on the world stage have not just benefited each of us – they have won her the respect and love of people here and across the world. She has shown that integrity, hard work and selflessness are the antidote to pessimism.

Just as at The Queen’s coronation in 1953, our country is at a crossroads. Like then, we have gone through great change. And just as then, there are siren voices who claim that our best days are behind us. But they will once again be proven wrong.

The Britain that is emerging at this Platinum Jubilee is one that is again ready to move on from the tribulations of recent years, stronger for its experiences, and more than able to seize the opportunities ahead. A new patriotism, one that is easy, self-confident and inclusive, is being born all around us.

Just as The Queen has led us through the past 70 years, all that she has taught us – about duty, tolerance, humility and responsibility – will continue to guide us into this next era. We are a better, brighter country because of her. Our history is richer, our future built on firmer foundations and our great country made greater still by her rule. That is certainly something worth celebrating. It is of course too a chance for our country and county to let its hair down after a tough couple of years.

Many will be entering this historic weekend, fresh off the back of a different set of exciting celebrations – with Bradford being crowned as City of Culture for 2025. I know the immense hard work that has gone into the bid, and it’s a triumph for all of those involved that Bradford’s history, culture and diversity is being recognised in this way.