Queen’s stoicism at Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service amid the poignancy of Westminster Abbey – The Yorkshire Post says

It was also a deeply poignant occasion for Her Majesty – this was also the historic setting for Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s wedding in 1947 and then the Queen’s coronation six years later.

And while the Queen’s stoicism no longer masks her physical frailty, this was an enchanting service which reflected the many passions of Philip.

As such, it was fitting that guests were greeted by, amongst others, Lira Lewis and Josie Harrison, two Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award winners from Yorkshire.

Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London.

Their example continues to embody Philip’s lasting legacy – and offer comfort to the Queen as she begins her platinum jubilee without her irrepressible and indomitable ‘strength and stay’ of 73 years.

