And in the 15 years that followed there was a lot of talk and not much else. 15 years of inaction from the Conservative government, who made the empty promise and didn’t deliver.

That’s why it was personal for me when I stood in Huddersfield First Bus Depot earlier this week alongside my friend Mayor Tracy Brabin and said: we will deliver the mass transit system to West Yorkshire.

Now I understand the cynicism some might feel, I get it. West Yorkshire has had this promise made to them before, but this Labour government is making different choices.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced new investment in Yorkshire transport projects. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

When I became Chancellor I changed the fiscal rules to restore stability to the public finances and to invest in the infrastructure we need that will grow our economy. It’s thanks to that change that on Wednesday I was able to announce £15.6 billion for city region transport, the vast majority going into transforming towns and cities in the North and Midlands.

We’re doing things differently because that’s the change you voted for in the election last year. The Tories might have made the promise but they didn’t have the money. Unlike them, we won’t make pledges we can’t pay for. We have allocated the money, and we will deliver.

West Yorkshire’s mass transit will see spades in the ground by 2028, with first services in operation by the mid 2030s. It will link up Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale, Wakefield, Pudsey, and Leeds, making journeys quicker, more accessible and more reliable across the region. And those areas not covered by mass transit routes will see transformational change with six transport corridors and new bus stations at Bradford and Wakefield.

In South Yorkshire, in addition to the reopening of Doncaster Airport, Oliver Coppard can renew the Supertram network with track replacements, overhead line maintenance, and rolling stock renewal. A full fleet of new vehicles by 2032, a bigger and better integrated transport network linking jobs and homes in Sheffield and Rotherham. It will also reform South Yorkshire’s buses, with franchised buses operating in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham by 2027, and across the whole of South Yorkshire by 2029.

It means jobs and opportunity, without having to move down south. Our young people reaching their potential and our local economies thriving.

It’s been a long time coming. I see the potential in my constituency, in our towns and cities across the North, in our universities, leading businesses in finance, tech and energy. And I see the opportunities that could be unlocked if we had the same quality, regular, affordable, reliable public transport that London and the South East has.

I won’t stop at this week’s announcement, I want root and branch reform. I have heard from mayors across the country that the Treasury Green Book, which sets out the guidance for public servants on how to assess the value for money of government projects, has been wielded against them as an excuse to deny important investment in their areas.

That’s why in January I ordered a review of the Green Book and how it is being used, to make sure that this government gives every region a fair hearing when it comes to investment. It is a new way of thinking, which will end the powergrip Whitehall has over our regions and its addiction to investing only in London and the South East.

We’re doing things differently because I reject the tired idea that a strong economy can be powered by just a few people, a few industries, a few parts of the country. Because when this Labour government said we would make every part of the country better off, we meant it.