Rachel Reeves shrugs off 'Austerity Chancellor' comparisons as Tories warn of new tax rises: The Yorkshire Post says

In recent months, the Chancellor has faced repeated comparisons with George Osborne as an “austerity Chancellor” following the controversy surrounding the winter fuel allowance ahead of this week’s shuddering U-turn on that policy.

But while under the Coalition Government, Mr Osborne’s Spending Reviews became an annual exercise in sweeping spending cuts for Whitehall departments, Ms Reeves sought to distance herself from such comparisons by announcing departmental budgets would grow 2.3 per cent a year in real terms. She also announced a £29bn-a-year rise in NHS funding; a further £3.5bn for TransPennine rail route upgrades, £30bn for nuclear projects, £7bn for extra prison place and billions more on improving school buildings and budgets as well as defence spending.

Indeed, she directly referenced her plans as being in direct opposition to the Conservatives’ austerity programme of the early 2010s – a policy she described as “a destructive choice for both the fabric of our society and our economy, choking off investment and demand and creating a lost decade for growth, wages and living standards”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street, London, ahead of delivering her spending review in the House of Commons. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

But with the figures presented by the Chancellor not being vetted or checked by the Office for Budget Responsibility, unlike those provided for the Budget, interpretation of such apparent largesse is complex.

As Sky News’s respected economic editor Ed Conway rightly pointed out, that is ironic given Ms Reeves pledged never to hold a major fiscal event without an OBR stamp of approval.

Indeed, Ben Zaranko from the Institute of Fiscal Studies pointed out how hard to interpret the Spending Review’s figures are given many of the percentage figures presented by the Chancellor included cash injections previously accounted for last year and this year, rather than starting from the 2025/26 period.

To take just one example, the 2.3 per cent figure referenced by Ms Reeves as the average increase for department budgets has been front-loaded by the cash injections made since Labour took office, meaning that from 2025/26 the increase is a more modest 1.5 per cent on average.

But the story the Chancellor wanted to tell was clear: namely that Labour is “building renewal on the foundations of national security, border security and economic security”.

A punchy response was provided by Sir Mel on behalf of the Conservatives, who warned what has been set out is essentially a “spend-now, tax-later review”, adding Ms Reeves “knows she will need to come back here in the autumn with yet more taxes” at the Budget.

While he was right to question the realism of the proposals laid out by the Chancellor and how exactly it can all be funded without any additional tax rises, Sir Mel also inadvertently revealed the weakness of his own party’s position by also criticising cuts to Home Office funding and a supposed lack of ambition on the Government’s spending for nuclear and defence. It is jarring to criticise supposed over-spending on one hand but say in the next breath that Labour has not gone far enough.

That confused line of attack gave the Chancellor the opportunity to claim the spending she is planning is needed to fix the “Tory mismanagement” of the past 14 years.