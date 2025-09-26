Radical rethink on social care is needed as report highlights obvious flaws
The charity found that the current system is far from helping people live the best quality of life for as long as possible. A simple measure that would go some way to fixing this is to encourage social care service users to make healthier choices in their diet, lifestyle and physical activity.
It would also benefit users if health risks were identified through GP referrals or other health checks to prevent someone’s condition deteriorating.
There is clearly an issue with parts of the healthcare sector working in silos. Referrals are only being made into health services when a crisis point is reached. That is symptomatic of the problems that blight the healthcare system.
By simply connecting care staff and carers to formal health services, referrals can be made at the right time and interventions can be made.
Prevention has to be at the heart of the turnaround of the NHS. Currently, more and more money is being poured into the healthcare system with diminishing returns.
And if the NHS is going to move away from a perennial state of crisis, then social care holds the key.
The RSPH also recommends phasing out short 15-minute visits by carers in favour of care plans tailored to individual needs. The fact that carers are being expected to deliver in 15 minutes outlines the challenges the care sector faces and why reform is greatly needed.