Railway links would provide a big boost to a reopened Doncaster Sheffield Airport

One of the problems that hampered Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) was the lack of transport links. In fact poor public transport is an issue that has blighted the region at large.

That is why opening a new railway station needs to be considered seriously, even if it is not an immediate priority for the reopening of DSA.

A board paper considered by the politicians noted that the idea of a railway station at DSA is a “long-held aspiration” dating back to its time under private ownership and land has already been safeguarded.

A new railway station would be a major boost, opening up the airport to more passengers.

The Government has signalled its support for the reopening of DSA but if it wants to truly make it a success then it needs to look at rail links to the site.

The opportunity is there with land having been safeguarded for this very purpose. Even if it is not an immediate priority to get DSA open, the sooner work begins the quicker ambitions of a connected airport can be realised.

Writing in today’s newspaper Mark Chadwick, the local businessman behind the Save DSA campaign, reminds us of the appetite there is for getting the airport reopened.

Getting the greenlight on the reopening was a victory for all those that campaigned for DSA to be given another chance.