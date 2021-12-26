Ray Illingworth remembered as one of Yorkshire and England cricket’s all-time greats – The Yorkshire Post says

JOE ROOT’s captaincy struggles in Australia put into greater perspective Ray Illingworth’s success when the single-minded skipper led England to a 2-0 Ashes series victory on the famous tour of 1970-71.

By YP Comment
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 8:04 am
The world of cricket is mourning former Yorkshire and England captain Ray Illingworth.

Illingworth’s all-round astuteness, after his death was announced on Christmas Day, won the respect of all – even his Australian adversaries – and he will be remembered as one of the great captains of Yorkshire, where he enjoyed unrivalled success, and England.

It was regrettable that England waited until the 1990s before handing Illingworth senior managerial roles. By then, the game had moved on.

What never changed was his love of the game – he was always at his happiest at his local club Farsley where he prepared wickets long into his retirement – and his devotion to his wife Shirley who died from cancer earlier this year, prompting Illingworth to offer his support for law changes over assisted dying after he, too, was struck down with the cruel disease.

