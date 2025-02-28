Recent events have shown us examples of great resilience in the face of adversity - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These events remind us of life's unpredictable nature, each a thread in the complex tapestry of human experience. The best of humanity and the worst side of humanity.

Amidst this global chaos, I faced a personal challenge when scammers targeted my bank account. It is moments like these that make one question, ‘Who can I truly trust?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, from adversity comes a crucial lesson: while fairness is not guaranteed, we have the power to rise and act wisely. A quick call to my bank's fraud team thwarted potential losses displaying not only the effectiveness but the kindness within such institutions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit in Kyiv on the third anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. PIC: President of Ukraine/PA Wire

Drawing parallels between personal and larger battles is inevitable. Just as individuals are slandered or wronged, so, too, are nations. But perspective is key - against the backdrop of global crises, my issues seem small, yet they are still impactful. Recognising these differences helps us understand and empathise with broader struggles.

The resilience demonstrated by leaders can be inspiring. Ukraine's President, when labelled a dictator, responded with grace instead of anger. Similarly, despite illness, the Pope continues to offer hope and faith. These acts of steadfastness serve as beacons of courage and resilience.

While Germany's recent election result might come as a surprise, it underscores a timeless truth: it is never too late to contribute meaningfully. The far-right's rise necessitates vigilant yet constructive opposition. It is essential to remember that distrust, like a poison, hinders progress towards the greater good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forgiveness in the face of deep personal tragedy, such as losing a child to violence, is not always possible. Those who endure the harshest hardships cannot be expected to forgive or forget easily, but context offers a path to understanding where and how we might help others. There are no universal rules - each person navigates their journey uniquely, and sometimes, closure remains elusive.

Listening to a podcast from Mel Robbins' perspective reinforces this: acknowledge, process, and move forward with grace and gratitude. Viktor Frankl's wisdom assures us that while we cannot control life’s events, we can choose our response. That is within our gift and is a choice.

Ultimately, life's rhythm is like the changing seasons: unpredictable and varied. From every crisis, global or personal, emerges a lesson to help us better ourselves. Trust, honesty, and integrity are the social compasses that guide us. Despite setbacks, upholding these values ensures society remains robust, grounded in trust and mutual belief in human goodness.

If we surrender to the belief that we cannot trust anyone then we allow that belief to disempower our very existence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a year since the death of Alexei Navalny. It has been three years since the Russians invaded Ukraine. Only those who have suffered know the depth of their pain, yet we see warriors standing up to injustice.

There is something deep within the human spirit that makes them rise in adversity and in defiance. Seeing the BBC interview of Yulia Navalnaya I was struck by her conviction and clarity when she said she intends to be president of Russia. She dares to continue her husband’s fight for democracy against all odds.

It is hard not to admire such courage when she could easily sit in one corner as the grieving widow. But grief when channelled into something so meaningful can be powerful. I hope in my lifetime I get to see her as the first democratic leader of Russia.

With this knowledge let us acknowledge the belief that goodness prevails, that trust is foundational, and remain committed to the collective societal trust that sustains our world. Without this we lose the essence of what it is to be human and worthy to be a fellow human to others on this planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the face of life's unpredictability, we must choose to be architects of our destiny, not mere spectators. Just as a sculptor chisels away at stone bit by bit to reveal a masterpiece, we must carve out our path with intention and courage even during chaos and disappointments. Embrace the chaos as a catalyst for growth and let every challenge be a stepping stone to a higher version of ourselves. As it is not the events that define us but our response to them.

As we navigate this journey, we have the choice to commit to being beacons of trust and integrity, lighting the way for others. Together, we can create a world where resilience is our anthem and compassion our guiding star.