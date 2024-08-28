Redshanks Humber survey underlines the importance of preserving habitats
Redshanks are on the Amber list of birds of conservation concern and it is imperative that saltmarsh and wetland habitats, where they nest and raise their young in the spring and summer between April and July, are managed properly.
Too often there is a complacency when it comes to preserving wildlife. But that complacency can prove costly as the Redshanks population shows.
These birds have declined by a staggering 49 per cent from 1995 to 2020 in the UK, due to a range of factors including the loss of lowland wet grasslands, climate change and changes in industrial farming practices.
Redshanks are a canary in the coalmine for the health of our salt marshes with their decline indicating a deterioration in the quality of saltmarshes. It is a habitat increasingly under threat from sea level rise and development.
This only serves to highlight the pressing need to tackle climate change. Without urgent action habitats could be at risk and as a result a lot of wildlife will also suffer. Extinction is a very real possibility in many cases. Yorkshire’s landscape will be all the poorer for it.
And it is research such as that carried out by the RSPB that will underpin how the health of species such as Redshanks is measured. For the first time conservationists can demonstrate just how important the Humber is for these birds.
