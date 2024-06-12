Reform could take a wrecking ball to the dysfunctional two-party system - GP Taylor

Regardless of my place in life now, I am most comfortable amongst the people I grew up with. I am and always will be working class.

Sadly, I feel that I am now without a political home. Every left-wing party that should look after the workers and poor seem to be run by metropolitans who look down their privileged noses at people like me. Realistically, working people don’t want to vote for them as a Trotskyite utopia is not what they want.

Good housing, a decent wage and nice living conditions is not too much to ask for. Yet, as I travel around the country I see overcrowding, dirty streets, and a decline in living standards. Britain is slowly becoming a slum.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage (right) and Richard Tice announce their party's economic policy during a press conference at Church House in London. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Believe it or not, our tiny island is full and is becoming a behavioural sink. Just like in the rat experiments of Calhoun in the 1970s, the more crowded our once green and pleasant land becomes, the more violent, divided, aggressive, and self-centred it will be.

This election is about nothing more than mass immigration and what it means to be British and for that reason, I intend to vote for Reform.

This will be the first time in British history that an election will be fought on sectarian lines. Labour has given in to Islamists in an attempt to secure the Muslim vote. The trade-off will be areas of our country that lose all their Britishness. Multiculturalism has failed and those coming to our country do not want to integrate.

The obsession of some Labour candidates with the Palestine conflict shows they will put the politics of other countries before the needs of Britain.

Angela Rayner put me off voting Labour when she took part in a segregated meeting and threw away everything that women have strived and given their lives for in the pursuit of equality. There is no place in this country for the misogynistic male and female segregation.

All across Europe voters are saying it is not racist to say that you want uncontrolled immigration to end. Since 1997, more than 10 million so-called economic migrants have come to Britain.

Those coming here are not doctors and engineers. They are unskilled workers whose presence provides a cheap workforce for multinational companies who care little for people in Yorkshire. We need only skilled people to come to this country to work hard and not just jump the housing queue and live off benefits.

When I speak to people on the council estate at the end of my street, immigration is the top of their agenda. They can see clearly that Labour will open the floodgates and swamp the country with unvetted and unskilled people whose culture is far different from their own. Reform is the only party that will change this.

They know the Tories don’t really care about immigration. One woman said to me that it makes no difference who you vote for as both Labour and Conservative are two cheeks of the same backside and that it wasn’t an election, just handing over the baton.

There really isn’t anything to separate Tory or Labour as neither care for Yorkshire or for the people who live and work here.

Reform is the only party that has a positive stance on immigration.

Their common-sense manifesto also makes it very clear that they are the party of law and order promising 40,000 more police officers on our streets.

Farmers also stand to benefit as Reform promises an extra £3bn in funding as they increase British based food production to 70 per cent. British farmers producing food rather than planting flowers is what this country needs. Reform also plans to bring in agricultural apprenticeships as well as encouraging two million people to come off benefits.

I was impressed that they want to accelerate transport infrastructure in the North, as well as scrapping the financial pit that is Net Zero.

Common-sense policies and common-sense people.

On July 4, a people’s revolution could take place and I want to be a part of that.

I do not think I am alone in believing this. It is very possible that Reform could be the major opposition party and I believe Reform is the only party to take on Labour and hold them to account.

If Labour is elected, it will be the end of the Britain I know and love. I believe our culture and history will be rewritten as the woke zealots take control and bankrupt the country.

I only have a single vote and I intend to use it wisely for the sake of my children and grandchildren. In a few weeks, Reform could take a wrecking ball to the dysfunctional two-party system and build a better Britain.