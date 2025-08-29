Reform's mass deportation plans risk leading country down a dark path: Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I want to acknowledge that many seeking refuge genuinely deserve protection from persecution. We pride ourselves on welcoming those in need.

Yet, listening to Yasmin Alibhai Brown on BBC Radio 4, I was reminded that when Asians fled Uganda under Idi Amin’s ultimatum, some councils openly declared they did not welcome these refugees. Fast forward, many were welcomed and contributed greatly to their new country.

Reform UK has announced plans to pay countries for migrant returns through Operation Restoring Justice. Nigel Farage, their leader, once called mass deportation a ‘political impossibility.’ Now, his party claims to have a credible plan.

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage at the launch of Reform UK's plan to deport asylum seekers, at Oxford Airport in Oxfordshire. Picture:: Jacob King/PA Wire

Good – this should push the major parties to get serious about this crisis. As the Conservative Party loses its base and voter apathy grows, Reform UK offers a viable opposition, possibly forming the next government. If that happens, will we see a pragmatic right-wing party or an extreme one that might one day tell someone like me – born in Bradford – to ‘go back where you came from’? That would be hard to hear.

Whether this country shows greatness or ugliness, we may soon find out. For Reform UK to achieve mass deportation, they would need to opt out of international treaties like the 1951 Refugee Convention, which protects refugees from being returned to danger, and the European Convention on Human Rights, which safeguards political freedom.

There is a real opportunity for the Conservatives to lead while Labour still struggles a year into power. But Kemi Badenoch has yet to make an impact within her party or the country.

Reform UK cannot be blamed for exploiting the poor handling of illegal migration by past and current governments. Someone must bring this issue to the forefront.

We either take just, robust steps to control the influx of migrants arriving by boat or face more protests that risk exposing the ugly side of racism and inhumanity. Beneath the protests are real concerns – the impact on local communities and pressure on already burdened public services. The failure to address illegal migration causes suffering for refugees and those trying to help. No one wins.

Balancing kindness with effective action does not require sacrifice; it requires leadership. Too much liberalism and firefighting have created today’s pressure cooker, ready to explode unless we act. We do not need to compromise our national values of hospitality, but we cannot sit on the fence.

Calling this a migrant issue caused by boat arrivals misses the deeper heat beneath the surface. When public services are broken and stretched, and vulnerable citizens struggle for care, it is right to ask: Are we saying yes to others at the cost of those in need at home?

Last weekend, we witnessed the Nottingham and Leeds Carnivals multiculturalism at its best, a vibrant celebration of diversity and unity. Outsiders have contributed greatly to our society, and many indigenous communities have welcomed them with open hearts, some with hesitation, others wholeheartedly.

The pandemic revealed the vital role of Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic workers in health and social care, showing us their sacrifice and dedication firsthand. It was a moment of collective recognition of who our true key workers are. Despite the debates on all sides, saying yes to those seeking refuge has, in many ways, brought out the best in us. Yet, when people feel threatened, we cannot dismiss their fears as irrelevant. This country should never make anyone feel uncomfortable expressing their patriotism.

Displaying the national flag or St George’s flag should be a symbol of pride and unity, not a sign of division or racism. We need to realign our understanding of patriotism to include respect for all who call this country home.

I am not an extremist. Like readers of this paper, I care deeply. Brexit, whether we supported it or not, gave us a chance to strike direct trade deals and assert ourselves. Similarly, today’s crisis offers an opportunity to focus on what matters, caring for those in need and helping genuine refugees.

The asylum issue gives the Conservatives a chance to reassert themselves as a viable opposition fit to govern, if they change their leader and bring in someone like James Cleverly, who commands the centre-right. Labour, despite earnest efforts, struggles with governance, though I credit our Prime Minister for leadership on the world stage. Sadly, infighting within Labour and Mr Corbyn’s new party make the PM’s job harder.

There is an opportunity for this government to restore public faith in politics if we stop infighting, set aside differences, and work together. When the house is on fire, we cannot afford to be partisan.

It is time for the main two parties to show real backbone on this crisis, or risk letting Reform UK hijack the agenda and take us down a path we may all come to regret.