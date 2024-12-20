Reforms of general practice are much needed as the link between patients and family doctor needs to be reestablished

A lot of patients will be familiar with the 8am scramble to get an appointment. Sometimes hours spent waiting on the phone only to be told that there were no appointments remaining. The link between doctor and patient has been severed.

That is why reforms to general practice are much needed. The Government needs to reconnect patients with their family doctor. Proposals to offer GP surgeries financial incentives to ensure patients see the same doctor at every appointment could help do that.

The relationship between patient and doctor should not be overlooked. It’s not just about understanding the patient's health problems but also the trust that enables patients to confide in their doctor.

The Department for Health and Social Care’s proposed reforms will also look to slash the number of performance targets that GPs must meet. This should in theory allow GPs to spend more time with their patients.

Patients sitting in the waiting room at a GP practice. PIC: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Doctors have long complained about red tape and cutting bureaucracy should enable them to focus on the job at hand.

The Health Secretary speaks about fixing the “front door to the NHS”. This is important because there are too many patients still being left with no choice but to head to A&E for issues that should be dealt with by their GP, adding to the pressure that hospitals are already straining under.

Requiring GPs to ensure patients can contact their surgery via electronic communication throughout core hours would also be a positive step. All aspects of the health service are behind when it comes to digital transformation.