Reforms of general practice are much needed as the link between patients and family doctor needs to be reestablished
That is why reforms to general practice are much needed. The Government needs to reconnect patients with their family doctor. Proposals to offer GP surgeries financial incentives to ensure patients see the same doctor at every appointment could help do that.
The relationship between patient and doctor should not be overlooked. It’s not just about understanding the patient's health problems but also the trust that enables patients to confide in their doctor.
The Department for Health and Social Care’s proposed reforms will also look to slash the number of performance targets that GPs must meet. This should in theory allow GPs to spend more time with their patients.
Doctors have long complained about red tape and cutting bureaucracy should enable them to focus on the job at hand.
The Health Secretary speaks about fixing the “front door to the NHS”. This is important because there are too many patients still being left with no choice but to head to A&E for issues that should be dealt with by their GP, adding to the pressure that hospitals are already straining under.
Requiring GPs to ensure patients can contact their surgery via electronic communication throughout core hours would also be a positive step. All aspects of the health service are behind when it comes to digital transformation.
That should not, however, come at the detriment of analogue means of communication. Older patients in particular should still be able to call in or walk in to make an appointment.
