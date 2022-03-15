Refugees: Britain’s duty to the world as Ukraine crisis deepens – The Yorkshire Post says

He fled the oppression of Idi Amin’s regime in his native Uganda before arriving on these shores to begin a life of public service which culminated with his enthronement as Archbishop of York in 2005. An indefatigable figure, Lord Sentamu and his family will always be grateful for the sanctuary provided by Britain.

But senior Church figures are right to criticise Boris Johnson’s government for its lack of compassion – and urgency – towards Ukrainain refugees as Europe comes to terms with its biggest humanitarian crisis, and threat to security, since 1945.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Lord Sentamu (right) upon arrival at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on Commonwealth Day.

And that it fell to Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, to announce the Government’s new refugee sponsorship scheme to Parliament is another indication of the growing political unease about Home Secretary Priti Patel’s crass handling of the issue.

It remains to be seen whether the new arrangements are practical – or another bureaucratic nightmare for Ukrainian families left with nothing after Russia’s evil dictator Vladimir Putin declared war on the country.

Time is not on Ukraine’s side and it is disappointing that Britain does not have a more comprehensive plan to help those who have fled bombs and bullets when other countries appear to be showing far more humanity with their respective responses. Defending the record of Ministers, Mr Gove says the Government is moving “as quickly as possible”. That might be so. But those seeking sanctuary here – and families wanting to open their homes to Ukrainians – now expect Britain to move even faster in the coming days.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is overseeing the Government's response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.