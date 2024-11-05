Regardless of who wins the US Presidential Election, the special relationship will continue

Whatever the outcome of the election, the Prime Minister must extend Britain’s hand to the next President of the United States and seek to strengthen the special relationship enjoyed by the two nations.

Despite changes in the global order and an increasingly volatile landscape across the world, the US continues to be seen as the world’s policeman. And the next president will also be the leader of the free world.

Sir Keir Starmer and his Government will have to work closely with our long-standing ally.

It won’t be straight-forward, especially if former President Donald Trump is to return to the White House. The spectre of war continues to cast a shadow over Europe. The Ukrainians in particular will be waiting for the results with baited breath.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally. PIC: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While Mr Trump has claimed that he will end the war, the question is what will this cost Ukraine? Abandoning Ukraine to the tyranny of Vladimir Putin would be anathema to the US’s position as the world’s policeman.

The Democrats have had a stuttering campaign with current President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and Kamala Harris failing to galvanise support. Ms Harris became Democrats’ replacement candidate this summer when Mr Biden was pushed off the ticket and forced to abandon his re-election bid after stumbling badly in his debate with Mr Trump.

But whatever the outcome of the election, it is important that both Ms Harris and Mr Trump show a respect for democracy.