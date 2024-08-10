Regeneration projects need to radiate a sense of pride and belonging like Barnsley - Tony Shaw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s about being aware of the unique history and heritage of these places and sympathetically reforming them in a way that helps to recapture the pride, character and social aspect of an urban centre. Something which has, arguably, been lost a little during the rise and fall of the department store era on our high streets.

Without this buy-in and support from the people who live and work in our towns and cities, these central spaces won’t be the thriving social and economic hubs they ought to be – places that attract new businesses, inward investment and visitors from further afield.

We’ve carried out major urban regeneration projects in Barnsley, including Barnsley Markets and The Glass Works, as well as constructing Europe’s biggest purpose-built food hall, Cambridge Street Collective – part of Sheffield’s Heart of the City development scheme.

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band playing on stage in Glass Works Square. PIC: Tony Johnson

We’ve also recently been appointed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to deliver the £36m redevelopment of Rotherham Markets and new library.

Our work with Barnsley Council – which included refurbishing Barnsley Markets and building a new shopping core, cinema, food and drink offers, and a major public square – has helped breathe life back into a town whose famous Markets have been at the heart of the town centre since 1249.

With such high footfall and a sense of pride and ownership from residents, it was a significant scheme, and one we had to get right.

The Metropolitan Centre needed refurbishing, as since construction in 1972, the building had endured multiple layout changes and had become outdated and cramped.

Therefore, the resulting restoration brought Barnsley Markets under one roof – creating a brighter, more spacious, accessible and contemporary environment, complete with Food Hall and Market Kitchen. The outcome was a space that attracted more people to the town centre and stimulated economic growth.

And although it was a big challenge, we worked around the clock to successfully keep over 100 market stalls trading during the refurbishment.

By delivering welcoming, open, accessible and well-lit public spaces, alongside genuine community attractions, Barnsley town centre has started to attract more of the families and age groups that were otherwise travelling further afield.

While many towns and cities moved their markets to the periphery of their urban centres during the 90s and 00s, The Glass Works put Barnsley Markets at the very heart of the new look town centre – championing heritage and the unique character of the market traders.

The new public square is a destination in its own right – an active and vibrant hub that hosts regular community and cultural events. The square is where everything comes together as one – a place for shared moments and experiences.

Barnsley and Sheffield are fantastic regeneration blueprints for what other market towns and cities across the region can achieve – either scaling it up or down to suit their needs.