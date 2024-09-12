Regional inequalities need to be addressed as a priority, broken promises such as HS2 have set young people back further
The best opportunities for high qualifications and professional well-paid jobs remain in London and the Home Counties with the new report highlighting “stark” regional divides which “scar” UK society.
Entire generations in regions like Yorkshire are being let down by a failure to tackle the inequalities that blight the nation.
The issues highlighted don’t happen by accident. Economic orthodoxy is geared towards perpetuating these inequalities.
SMC’s analysis of 203 local authorities found that young people living in former mining, industrial and shipbuilding areas, as well as rural and coastal areas, have the lowest opportunities.
For Yorkshire it is a perfect storm with its significant coastline, rural communities as well as its former mining and industrial heartlands. Each with their own unique set of challenges.
A lack of opportunities leads to a brain drain with the best talent heading to London and the South. It makes potential external investment in the region from large corporations even less likely.
The report crystallises how much of a betrayal the cancellation of HS2 was to Yorkshire with good transport links to big cities the key to better social mobility. Areas around Manchester and Warwickshire, within commuting distance of Birmingham, had better opportunities for young people.
It is why the Government cannot keep telling regions like Yorkshire that there is no money left when it comes to transport investment. Levelling up became a slogan. A slogan associated with failure but there is an acute need to ensure that regional inequalities are addressed.
