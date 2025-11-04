Regulation of insulation rewards compliance over competence - Jamie Keats and Colin Munro

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But amid the anger, it’s worth remembering that insulation itself isn’t the villain. Done properly, it transforms homes and lives. We’ve seen first-hand what good retrofit work achieves: warmer rooms, lower bills, fewer respiratory problems and genuine comfort. The tragedy is that measures designed to cut energy costs and emissions have, in some cases, made life worse for the very people they were meant to help. That should never have happened – and it doesn’t have to happen again.

At its best, insulation is a cornerstone of a fair, practical future for British homes. A well-insulated, properly ventilated house stays warm in winter, cool in summer and dry all year round. Residents breathe easier, energy use falls, and the NHS benefits through better public health. The scale of the current failure points to something deeper than a few rogue traders. Endless red tape has crowded out common-sense quality checks. The TrustMark and PAS 2030 frameworks were meant to protect consumers, yet for small, conscientious firms like ours, they’ve become almost impossible to navigate – years of applications, thousands in audit fees and reams of documents checked more thoroughly than the actual building work.

We’ve had assessors travel hundreds of miles to review our paperwork, showing little interest in seeing a real installation. Larger firms, skilled at box-ticking, sail through. The result is a system that rewards compliance over competence.

Jamie Keats and Colin Munro are co-founders of Wrapt, Leeds-based experts in home energy efficiency.

Regulation must focus on outcomes, not only paperwork. Independent inspections should verify that work on the ground meets proper standards – and that installers truly understand moisture, ventilation and the fabric of older buildings. Those fundamentals are still missing from many training courses. Basic building physics – how heat, air and moisture move through a structure – should be core content in every construction qualification. Best practice guidance needs to be more explicitly and simply laid out for industry to follow.

For homeowners, the challenge is knowing who to trust. Schemes such as TrustMark sound reassuring but haven’t always delivered confidence. Until that trust is rebuilt, independent regional advice services – like the new one-stop-shops emerging across Yorkshire – are vital. Community-led and not-for-profit energy groups can help households find qualified, accountable professionals.

The victims of this scandal must be supported now. They shouldn’t face years of claims battles while living in unsafe homes. It remains to be seen whether the insurance-backed guarantees that are in place to protect them, and those responsible for the defective works, will rectify these issues.

There are many honest, skilled retrofit specialists out there – the kind of firms Yorkshire is built on, delivering honest, safe work. If the government wants a trustworthy retrofit industry, regulation must include these practitioners rather than shutting them out.

Getting insulation right is one of the most powerful actions we can take against fuel poverty, poor health and climate change. But getting it wrong undermines public confidence for a generation.