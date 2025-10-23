Regulators haven’t yet freed us from the shackles that hold growth back - Jan Collins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established, private businesses in Yorkshire are part of the fabric of local life and have the ability to support the communities they work in and fill in some of these gaps.

Companies in Yorkshire like KCOM, for example, which has been established in the community for 120 years, do much to give back to local people. As a connectivity company, it’s no surprise we support digital inclusion. But KCOM also supports grassroots sports for young people through community team-ups with the Hull Seahawks, the Tigers of Hull City and the Beavers of Beverley RUFC.

The ability of businesses such as ours to bring that extra value is being put at risk. And it’s a double-whammy. Firstly, with the rising costs which have become a fact of life for business over recent years, and also now by an outdated regulatory regime. The Government asks for growth but regulators haven’t yet freed us from their shackles that hold it back.

Jan Collins is managing director at KCOM Enterprise.

However, there is some light starting to emerge at the end of the telecoms tunnel. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has recently closed its consultation on the proposed Statement of Strategic Priorities for Ofcom, and the regulator’s own 2026 Telecoms Access Review (TAR) is well underway. In our part of East Yorkshire – through the anomaly of KCOM’s historical independence – we’ll have our own TAR early next year. Together, these have the potential to reshape how the telecoms sector is regulated for the next five years. And one that is badly needed.

Current telecoms regulation in Yorkshire is outdated and unbalanced, creating an uneven playing field for those taking to the pitch. The world we live in is markedly different from the world envisaged by Ofcom in 2021, when the last Hull TAR was conducted. The landscape for connectivity has shifted almost beyond recognition.

Competition has boomed and consumers have more choice than ever before. Hull is now one of the most competitive markets in the UK, and a microcosm of what’s happening across the UK. In some of our streets, there are up to 18 different broadband providers vying for customers’ business every day.

The sector now faces a vital opportunity to reshape regulation for the next five years, and we urge the regulator to reflect on new market realities, embrace the government’s bold vision on deregulation, and remove redundant rules to stimulate further investment and level the competitive playing field.

In short, telecoms regulation in our region needs to be fairer and smarter to see that happen.

Without this balanced approach across the board, local companies will find it harder to thrive, and they’ll find it more difficult to find the same capacity to invest in their communities. We know how much impact this important community engagement work can have, such as bolstering digital inclusion and creating new opportunities for young people.

The goal must be to incentivise sustainable, long-term investment, ensuring that providers are encouraged to compete on factors like service quality, customer support and technological innovation, as well as price. This is the path to growth.

Without it, the future of community support and the vital fabric of our communities start to fray.