Regulator’s report adds further weight to the need for social care reform

The NHS is in a never-ending cycle of crisis that can only be broken by shifting the emphasis to care in the community.

The Labour Government has acknowledged this as well but the reality is that the country is a long way from realising this ambition.

Decades of neglect have left the social care sector ill-equipped to deliver the care that an ageing population requires.

There have been countless warnings of the crisis in social care. The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) annual State of Care report for 2024/25 is as clear a warning as the Government will get about the fragile nature of the health and social care system. Especially as these findings come from the regulator.

A lack of investment, shortages in staff and the gap between health and social care have indirectly led to issues when it comes to frontline care in the NHS.

Long time campaigner for reform in the sector, Mike Padgham has called for the Government to take swift action.

The chair of the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents independent adult social care providers across North Yorkshire and York, says sustainable funding, a focus of recruitment and retention and commissioning reform is vital for delivering care in the community.

As Mr Padgham says, “The Secretary of State’s commitment to moving care from hospital to the community is right in principle - but it will fail in practice unless resources follow.”