Relationships are being eroded in pursuit of social media perfection - Dr Jason Aldiss

Over the years, I’ve noticed an unsettling rise in a dangerous social media trend, led by so-called ‘influencers’ or, as I call them, Profits of Doom.

These figures preach a singular version of success - one that demands the rejection of everything else in life to pursue wealth, status, or an unattainable ideal.

Their message is simple, but toxic: in order to be ‘successful’ - to become financially wealthy or achieve a particular body image for example - one must cut off all personal relationships.

App icons on a mobile phone screen. PIC: Alamy/PA

Friends, family, partners, even pets, are seen as mere distractions. Work, hustle, and social media presence are glorified as the only paths to success, whether through selling products, concepts or pornography.

It is particularly young men, in my experience, who seem to be drawn into this narrative.

They become brainwashed by the notion that the only thing in life worth pursuing is material riches or the ‘perfect’ body.

Any form of joy, connection, or human experience that doesn’t directly contribute to this goal is cast aside. These influencers spout phrases like, ‘Happiness will only be achieved by hardening your heart’, and, ‘Eliminate all distractions from your life to achieve your dream’, where distractions are defined as family, relationships, and even basic human pleasure.

Success, in this framework, is reduced to owning luxury cars, engaging in shallow relationships, and indulging in material excess.

However, what they don't tell you is that the pursuit of this so-called ‘success’ leads to a life that is ultimately hollow, a vacuum devoid of real meaning.

What’s most concerning is that these messages transform the definition of a ‘toxic relationship’ into anyone who dares to challenge or disagree with their worldview.

Anyone who suggests that there might be more to life than wealth is branded as an obstacle, and so these individuals retreat further into their isolation.

Over time, they become more myopic, their views self-reaffirming through echo chambers of like-minded people, and any sense of balance in life is lost.

In this spiral, the individual becomes locked in a hermit-like existence, estranged from meaningful human interaction, joy, and the simple pleasures that make life worth living.

Their beliefs about wealth and success become a dangerous, cult-like obsession, and this is not just harmful to them, but to society at large.

We need to begin addressing this emerging issue. People in their 20s and 30s are often vulnerable to these dangerous ideologies, which are masquerading as pathways to success.

We must challenge the notion that happiness is tied to material wealth alone and start reminding ourselves, and those around us, that true fulfilment comes from love, connection, and the richness of life’s simpler pleasures.

Let us not allow the Profits of Doom to rob us of what it truly means to be human.