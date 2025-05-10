Remember the victims of the Valley Parade fire, 40 years on, while praising the positive developments that followed
The families of the 56, who died as a result of the fire at Bradford City’s stadium, had their lives changed forever. Many others also had their lives altered as a result of burns suffered in the fire.
However, it is worth acknowledging the several positive developments that did arise out of the ashes of the fire.
The Bradford sling revolutionised the management of hand injuries worldwide. The fire also led to the pioneering Bradford Burns Unit under the guidance of the highly-respected Professor David Sharpe.
In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Prof Sharpe, who died in 2023, coordinated the work of 10 per cent of the UK’s plastic surgeons who were operating on about 30 patients a day in four operating theatres.
The Plastic Surgery and Burns Research Unit (PSBRU), located at the University of Bradford, continues to do pioneering work to this day, improving wound healing and the scars resulting from wounds.
Stadium safety has also come a long way over the past four decades.
The heroism shown by football fans and police officers on that fateful day must not be forgotten either. David Hustler suffered life-changing burns helping two people to safety. Mr Hustler, who died in 2015, was awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal for bravery – one of 50 supporters and police officers who received bravery awards and police commendations for saving lives on the day.