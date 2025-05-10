Remember the victims of the Valley Parade fire, 40 years on, while praising the positive developments that followed

First and foremost we must remember all those that lost their lives in the Valley Parade fire 40 years ago. No football fan goes to a game not expecting to return.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The families of the 56, who died as a result of the fire at Bradford City’s stadium, had their lives changed forever. Many others also had their lives altered as a result of burns suffered in the fire.

However, it is worth acknowledging the several positive developments that did arise out of the ashes of the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bradford sling revolutionised the management of hand injuries worldwide. The fire also led to the pioneering Bradford Burns Unit under the guidance of the highly-respected Professor David Sharpe.

A claret and amber wreath of flowers laid at the Valley Parade Fire Memorial in memory of the victims of tragedy. PIC: George Wood/Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Prof Sharpe, who died in 2023, coordinated the work of 10 per cent of the UK’s plastic surgeons who were operating on about 30 patients a day in four operating theatres.

The Plastic Surgery and Burns Research Unit (PSBRU), located at the University of Bradford, continues to do pioneering work to this day, improving wound healing and the scars resulting from wounds.

Stadium safety has also come a long way over the past four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad