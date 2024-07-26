Reminders of history and politics are around us everywhere - Bill Carmichael

But no matter how idyllic our surroundings, the real world, politics, history and the rest of it, are never far behind. As the saying goes: “Et in Arcadia Ego” - even in paradise death is present.

This was brought home to me this week when I spent an absolutely splendid day high in the hills of northern Italy, wandering through remote olive groves and vineyards, meeting hardly a soul, sweltering in the overwhelming heat and listening to the harsh song of the cicadas all around.

On my map was a tiny cross with the word “Tedeschi” and out of curiosity I decided to take a look and what I found took me by surprise.

Herman Goering, Benito Mussolini, Adolf Hitler and Heinrich Himmler duing a march in the Second World War. PIC: DEFENCE Records/PA

It was a massive military cemetery containing the remains of almost 22,000 German nationals who died in World War ll, and maintained by the German equivalent of the Commonwealth War Graves Commision.

I was the only visitor that day, although in the popular resorts a few miles away you cannot move for Germans on holiday. The groundsman paused in his labours to inform me that I was now standing on German soil.

It was beautifully kept, each grave containing the remains of two individuals, and covered in mounds of heather, which must look spectacular in the autumn. I was curious to find so many female names on the gravestones, and the groundsman informed me that many were nurses drafted in to work in field hospitals who were killed during the vicious fighting.

Most heartbreaking was for so many the date of death was April 1945, just days before the German unconditional surrender in Italy in May of that year.

Now I am slightly embarrassed to admit I have spent an inordinate amount of time walking around military cemeteries and memorials. On family holidays when my children were little I would invariably drag them around the Thiepval Memorial, the Menin Gate, or the British and US cemeteries in Normandy.

But there was something strikingly different and significant in this particular cemetery, which I will expand upon in a moment.

Before I get there it is worth remembering that Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Italy and Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany were firm Axis allies in World War ll, and many Italian soldiers fought bravely and died alongside their German comrades in many theatres of war, including the Eastern Front.

But when the Allies invaded first Sicily and then the toe of the Italian mainland in the summer of 1943 the Fascist government collapsed, and King Victor Emmanuel deposed and arrested Mussolini and signed an armistice deal with the Allies.

The German response was cruel, vindictive and deadly. Anti-Fascist partisans were shot in their droves, Jews were singled out for particularly vile persecution, and innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly were massacred in mass reprisals.

Mussolini was rescued by German paratroopers and set up a puppet government, the Italian Social Republic.

The Allies gradually pushed the Nazis northwards, securing some famous victories along the way, including the appalling bloodbath at Monte Cassino.

Eventually, an Allied spring offensive and an insurrection by partisans, saw the collapse of German resistance and an unconditional surrender on May 2nd 1945.

Mussolini was caught trying to escape to Switzerland, and he was shot alongside his mistress Clara Petacci, and their corpses hanged from the roof of a petrol station in Milan.

And here is what is strikingly different about the cemetery I stumbled upon. The cemeteries and memorials in northern France and Belgium commemorate brave soldiers seen as liberators by those countries.

In contrast, this Italian cemetery contains the remains of cruel persecutors, including SS officers, who committed war crimes against local populations. No doubt some good men and women are buried here, as are some monsters.

An estimated 150,000 Italian civilians died during this campaign, yet the Italians were gracious enough to offer this piece of land in the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation.

For a moment this disturbed and upset me. Could I pray for the souls of war criminals? I had to retreat to the tiny cemetery chapel to pray for understanding.

And it came…the Christian God offers redemption for even the worst sinners who repent.