Removing smartphone devices from children is overly simplistic - Louisa Rose

Looking at the impact of male role models, research by Movember shows that 61 per cent of men in the UK regularly engage with masculinity influencers - they hold so much power.

Radical views from radical content creators spreads easily online and lands on the feeds of often isolated, or struggling young men. According to the Centre for Social Justice, the number of young males not in education, employment, or training (NEET) has jumped by 40 per cent, compared to just 7 per cent among females.

It’s easy for these young men to be increasingly drawn into the manosphere. Psychologist Jon Haidt’s 2024 book The Anxious Generation explains this phenomenon well. As kids spend more time on screens and less outdoors, many young men are growing up socially underdeveloped and vulnerable to online extremism. And yet, while the public debates banning smartphones in schools, many of these boys remain isolated in their bedrooms, far from the eyes of educators (or their parents).

A child using a smartphone. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Haidt’s work has helped shift the spotlight onto Big Tech and the broader harms of digital dependency. Since the 2010s - at the peak of social media adoption for many - self harm, eating disorders and suicide have sky rocketed. Haidt argues the correlation between the

two.

While movements like Smartphone Free Childhood (SFC) have given parents a sense of control with their ‘smartphone free schools’ campaign and neatly packaged pacts, though well-intentioned and hugely impressive, I’m of the opinion that the idea of simply removing devices from children is overly simplistic.

We need practical, inclusive solutions. Different families face different challenges. Single parents, low-income households, the SEND community and marginalised groups all require tailored approaches.

While I support delaying access to social media until age 16, I can also recognise that a 12-year-old LGBTQ+ child might find critical emotional support online. Their safety offline must be a priority too.

Another often-overlooked factor is parental behaviour. Many adults are glued to their own screens while asking kids to unplug. If we want children to adopt healthier habits, we’ve got to first examine and improve our own and education around that must be engaged.

Shame also clouds this discussion. Parents with under-14s already using smartphones often feel they’ve failed. But Big Tech sold us a false sense of safety. Now, instead of blaming ourselves, we need to focus on how to help our children reclaim balance and teach younger generations to start off on the right foot.

Most crucial of all is that we listen to the people most affected: young people themselves. Beyond’s Youth Board, made up of 10 to 25-year-olds, offered valuable insights. When asked what age social media use should begin, most said 12 or 13. As an advocate for ‘delay until 16’, I was initially horrified. But their honesty is crucial to this debate.

Freya, 14, believes social media can improve social skills and learning. Gabs, 16, adds that starting earlier offers more time to teach safe usage. While they acknowledge social media’s addictive nature - many say it replaces real-life joy, friendships, and self-worth - they also believe it's not all bad. Freya values being able to explore topics school or parents won’t cover. Gabs calls on adults to stop judging and start understanding.

Their message is clear: trust us, but make these platforms safer, and teach us how to use them responsibly.