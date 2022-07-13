Renewed Covid vaccination push needed to help prevent pandemic deaths - The Yorkshire Post says

That, in essence, is the sobering message of today’s report by the Public Accounts Committee into how the country should cope with the continuing threat from the pandemic.

It comes against a backdrop of stubbornly high numbers of hospitalisations, even though death rates and admissions to intensive care have thankfully fallen because of much-improved treatments compared with the darkest days of Covid.

It is a fair assumption that the almost three million unvaccinated adults account for many of the hospitalisations, and the Government should heed the committee’s urging to redouble efforts to get them to come forward for their jabs, both for their own sake and for that of the NHS, which still needs to be protected from undue pressure on its resources.

The coming months present a good opportunity for the Government to mount a renewed push around Covid vaccinations.