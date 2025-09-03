Reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be a litmus test on many fronts

The reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) has taken a big step forward but caution needs to be exercised as local leaders proceed with plans.

DSA has become an emotive issue. The previous Tory government did little to stop the closure despite making claims to the contrary. And there’s always been a sense amongst advocates for DSA that it never really realised its potential under previous owners.

While Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, has backed the decision to spend nearly £160m of devolution funding on the reopening, there are questions that remain unanswered and for this reason continued diligence must be exercised.

For starters, a further £210m of infrastructure spending may be required to deliver the full benefits of the project.

Empty car parks infront of the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport in South Yorkshire. PIC: Dean Atkins

However, the reopening should not rest on just the Mayor. Yorkshire remembers the pledge that this current Government has made to support the reopening. This will be a litmus test for the Government’s growth agenda, for its commitment to the regions and for devolution itself.

There is also the question mark over what economic benefit the region will derive from the reopening of DSA.

Mr Coppard deserves credit for refusing to rush into reopening the airport and instead taking a more cerebral approach. He hasn’t kicked the decision into the long grass as some feared.

But the Mayor has staked his judgement on the project, if it fails then it would become an albatross around his neck.