Reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be a litmus test on many fronts
DSA has become an emotive issue. The previous Tory government did little to stop the closure despite making claims to the contrary. And there’s always been a sense amongst advocates for DSA that it never really realised its potential under previous owners.
While Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, has backed the decision to spend nearly £160m of devolution funding on the reopening, there are questions that remain unanswered and for this reason continued diligence must be exercised.
For starters, a further £210m of infrastructure spending may be required to deliver the full benefits of the project.
However, the reopening should not rest on just the Mayor. Yorkshire remembers the pledge that this current Government has made to support the reopening. This will be a litmus test for the Government’s growth agenda, for its commitment to the regions and for devolution itself.
There is also the question mark over what economic benefit the region will derive from the reopening of DSA.
Mr Coppard deserves credit for refusing to rush into reopening the airport and instead taking a more cerebral approach. He hasn’t kicked the decision into the long grass as some feared.
But the Mayor has staked his judgement on the project, if it fails then it would become an albatross around his neck.
Making a success of DSA is going to be a tall order. The airport cannot replicate the poor financial performance that made the previous owners pull the plug. And given public money is at stake, the clock will be ticking from day one to start turning a profit, especially against a backdrop of stretched public services.